iPhone 13 launched with A15 Bionic chip, smaller notch, longer battery life: Check specs, price

iPhone 13, the long-awaited Apple flagship phone is finally here. The new iPhone made it’s global debut at the Apple California Streaming Event today. Also Read - Apple launches premium iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max globally: Specs, price, availability and more

The Cupertino tech giant has launched three other models in the new iPhone 13 lineup that include- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here are all the details on the new Apple iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple unveils iPhone 13 mini with premium specs, better battery: Specs, price, availability and more

iPhone 13 global price

The all-new iPhone 13 has been launched at $799 for the base 128GB storage model. The India price is yet to be announced. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a stylish curvy design: Price, top features, and more

iPhone 13: What’s new?

As revealed by the rumour mill, the iPhone 13 comes with a new portrait cinematic video feature that uses EIS called Warp. The feature essentially allows blurring the background while recording a video. The night mode is upgraded too, and quite similar to Pixel’s astrophotography feature it will be able to render better shots of the night sky with new algorithm.

Another headlining addition is the new satellite feature that will allow users to send short emergency texts and send SoS signals during any accident like plane crash in remote areas. The feature will be embedded in the entire iPhone 13 range although it won’t be made available right away but will be rolled out in the coming months.

The feature will be helpful, as it will allow users to call from anywhere without cellular coverage.

As for other changes, Apple has opted for a smaller notch this time around. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Another major upgrade over the iPhone 12 is the battery size, and faster wireless charging support.

iPhone 13: Other specs

The new iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo.

Under the hood rests the powerful A15 Bionic chip that comes with improved power efficiency to enhance battery life. The phone runs iOS 15 that includes a new Focus mode for managing notifications, and improvements to Maps, Messages, Wallet, Weather and other built-in apps. As for biometrics, the iPhone 13 gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well. The all-new iPhone 13 will arrive in six colour options- Black, Blue, White, PRODUCT RED, and two new shades- Purple, and Pink.