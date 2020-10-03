Apple is yet to announce this year’s iPhones and the iPhone 13 rumor mill has already started churning. According to display analyst Ross Young, on Twitter, the iPhone 13 models will be similar in size to the iPhone 12. The line-up shall consist of a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max. If this report is right, Apple will once again be moving to a new number branding instead of releasing an ‘S’ or ‘R’ model. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649 and iPhone 12 Pro at $999

According to the leak, all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch technology. This means the touch sensor layer will be built into the OLED panel rather than placed on top of it. Additionally, Young also claims Chinese firm BOE Technology will join LG Display in producing displays for the 6,1-inch 13 Pro and regular iPhone 13. Also Read - India may soon announce its own ‘Atmanirbhar’ app store as alternative to Google, Apple

According to Young, the “most important development” on the 13 Pro models will be the adoption of 120Hz ProMotion displays with variable refresh rates. This shall be made possible by the adoption of LTPO technology. Yes, iPhone users will have to wait another year to experience 120Hz displays. The iPhone 12 series is not expected to come with this feature. Also Read - iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

Additionally, the leak also sheds some light on the imaging prowess of the iPhone 13 series. Young claims the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max could come with 1.9 μm triple rear cams and the 13 and 13 Mini with the same 1.7μm dual rear cameras found on the 12 Pro Max. All four smartphones are expected to support Face ID. However, it is not known at the moment whether the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will feature a ToF camera.

All four 13-series models are also expected to get sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. However, only the Pro models will have faster mmWave 5G support. Also mentioned in his report is the fact that the third-generation iPhone SE will not ship until spring 2022. The new SE is expected to feature a much bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, sub-6GHz 5G, Touch ID, the same dual cameras found on the iPhone 11. The design is also expected to be similar to the 11.

