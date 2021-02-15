iPhone 13 rumours: Always-On Display, Astrophotography and more

Apple iPhone 13 rumors are making rounds on the internet over the past few weeks. The company is expected to offer three models this year- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

While previous leaks suggested the iPhone 13 to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display, and A15 Bionic chipset, latest leaks on the line suggest that the device might feature a portless design. The latest iPhone 13 rumour unveiled by tipsters Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser (via EverythingApplePro) says that the upcoming iPhone Pro models will feature a texturised soft matte finish for better grip. Also Read - Apple might launch the AirTags, updated iPad Pro in March 2021: Report

Apple iPhone 13 rumours: Always-On Display

The video further cites that the 2021 iPhone models could come with an LTPO always-on display. Weinbach in the video claimed that the Always-On Display will have minimal customisability. Also Read - Folable iPhone could offer support for Apple Pencil: Report

“Current design basically looks like a toned-down lock screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporally,” Weinbach explained in the video.

Apple iPhone 13 rumours: Astrophotography, Portrait mode video

As per the details revealed by Weinbach, the iPhone 13 might borrow the astrophotography feature from Pixel. To recall, the astrophotography feature enables Pixel devices to capture clear photos of the night sky, stars and even the moon. The tipster notes that on pointing the iPhone up at the sky, it will automatically switch to astrophotography mode with longer exposure times and additional internal processing.

Apple will likely add Portrait Mode video as well, with which users will be able to change the depth of field in post production. The video also claims that the iPhone 13 lineup will sport an improved ultra-wide lens, beefed up with a six-element lens instead of five-element lens found on the current iPhone model. As per previous reports, the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 series will likely get f/1.8 aperture against f/2.4 aperture on iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to offer f/2.2 aperture and a 65mm focal length.

The video shared by Weinbach corroborates the previous reports that indicated the iPhone 13 models to feature high refresh rate 120Hz ProMotion display technology same as the Apple iPad Pro.

While the Apple iPhone 13 series is said to carry a design similar as the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple could likely make changes internally. As per Weinbach, the iPhone 13 will likely feature a ‘stronger array of magnets’ for the MagSafe technology. The tipster speculates that the iPhone 13 series could be .26mm thicker than the previous iteration. As far as other aspects are concerned, the upcoming 2021 iPhone models are tipped to feature slimmer bezel flat display, improved ultra-wide and telephoto lens, latest iOS version and 5G support. The base model could carry a 6.2-inch Retina display and house a smaller notch.

Apart from iPhone 13 lineup leak, Weinbach also revealed that the Apple Watch Series 7 won’t feature support for glucose monitoring. AirTags will arrive in March/April with all the software features.

The upcoming 2021 iPhone models are expected to follow similar launch timeframe as the predecessor and debut this fall.