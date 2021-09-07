Apple is expected to host its biggest launch event of 2021 in September. At the launch event next month, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to make big announcements around iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and more. The star of the event surely will be the iPhone 13 series. New reports suggest that the Apple could host the September event in the third week, most likely on September 21. The tech giant is yet to confirm the date of its upcoming virtual launch event. So, let's wait for the brand to officially confirm the event first.

Apple is gearing up to launch newer generation iPhones this month. The upcoming iPhone series is tipped to consist of four models including — the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhones are expected to offer some unique features and one of them is the satellite connectivity support.

Last week, a report revealed that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will come with satellite communication feature. Providing more details on the upcoming feature, a new report coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the satellite communication support will be available only for select market. The report doesn't state whether India is a part of the list of eligible markets or not.

iPhone 13 to feature satellite communication feature

In line with past leaks, the new report suggests that the satellite communication feature will not be available until the first half of next year. It is said that the upcoming iPhone models will come with hardware support for satellite feature, but users will be able to use it only next year. The specific timeline for the rollout of satellite communication feature hasn't been revealed yet.

The new report also clarifies that the feature will not allow users to use the iPhone 13 series as a satellite phone. In simple words, the feature will not provide users with the ability to make calls from anywhere in the world without cellular coverage. Instead, it will allow users transmit short emergency texts and send SOS distress signals in emergency situations such as plane crashes or any other. Notably, the feature will work only in areas without any cellular coverage.

“That’s not happening now, next year or anytime in the near future. Launching such a feature would require hardware not ready for prime time, would be expensive and could cause a revolt from the phone carriers that Apple relies on,” Gurman stated.