Apple iPhone 13 series launch nears: This is when next-gen iPhones are tipped to launch in India

iPhone 13 series launch is nearing. Several past leaks and rumours suggested that Apple will launch the next generation iPhone series in the month of September. A new report now provides some concrete information about the launch timeline of the upcoming iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Also Read - iPhone 13 price in India to be much cheaper than expected: Here’s how much it could cost

As per a report coming from MacRumors, which quotes an investor note by Daniel Ives of Wedbush, the iPhone 13 series will launch in the third week of September this year. The exact date is yet to be revealed. Going by the track record in the past, it is likely that Apple could announce the iPhone 13 series launch date by late August or by first week of September. Also Read - 5 most-exciting flagship phones launching in 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Mi Mix 4

Unlike last year, Apple is expected to release the newer iPhones on time. To recall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Cupertino tech giant delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series. Also Read - iPhone 13 releasing next month: Expected launch date, specs, design, price in India

This year, Apple is tipped to launch the successor to the iPhone 12 series, which includes four models including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The tech giant is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max this year.

Going by the past record, Apple usually hosts its iPhone event on a Tuesday so it safe to say that the newer iPhone 13 series could launch on September 21. There are several reports circulating on the internet suggesting the launch date or timeline of the iPhone 13 series, we suggest you take such information with a pinch of salt until Apple officially confirms the launch date of its next generation iPhone series.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to be an upgraded version of the iPhone 12 series in terms of both design as well as specifications. Rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 series will sport smaller notch when compared to the previous generation iPhone models. The newer iPhone 13 series is also expected to bring bigger battery, A15 Bionic chipset, iOS 15 operating system out-of-the-box, and more.