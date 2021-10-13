comscore Want to buy the iPhone 13? You may need to wait for longer
Looking to buy the iPhone 13? You may need to wait for longer

A Bloomberg report has revealed that Apple was expecting to manufacture 90 million units of all iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max combined by the end of 2021. This estimated number came down to 80 million due to chip shortage.

Chip storage has become a real issue in the tech world. Apple, along with many other tech companies, has been severely affected with the chip shortage over the last few months globally. The iPhone-maker has reportedly announced to slash the production estimate of its newly-launched iPhone 13 series due to the same reason.  Also Read - Apple's October event date announced: New MacBooks, AirPods 3, and more coming next week

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple was planning to produce as many as 90 million units of the 2021 iPhone series this year, but it had to cut it down by 10 million. Reason being that the manufacturing partners Broadcom and Texas Instruments “are struggling to deliver enough components”.  Also Read - Apple’s October 2021 launch event: New Macbook Pros, Mac mini, AirPods 3 expected

iphone 13, iphone 13 review, iphone 13 specs, iphone 13 price Also Read - Apple fixes Find My bug with iOS 15.0.2 update: Update your iPhone now

Why the shipment delay?

As per the report, the information was shared by people “who asked not to be identified because the situation is private.” This shortage will amount to somewhere over a 10 percent drop in the production of the expected units. 

For the unaware, Texas Instruments provides displays to Apple whereas Broadcom supplies wireless components to the company. The TI chip, which is also in shortage right now, is used to power OLED displays of the said iPhone models. The report further reveals that Apple is also facing component shortage issues from its other suppliers.

The iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Mini, was launched in India last month. The starting price of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is Rs79,900, Rs 1,19,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively. All four models went on sale in India on 27 September. 

Apple is all set to host another global event on 18 October where it is expected to launch new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3, Mac Mini and more products.  

  • Published Date: October 13, 2021 4:14 PM IST

