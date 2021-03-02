iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, bigger battery: Kuo

Apple’s 2021 iPhone 13 lineup is set to debut this fall and rumour mill has been sharing details of the upcoming iPhone series in bits and pieces over the past few days. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also took to the grandstand to reveal a few aspects of this year’s iPhone lineup. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

In the investor note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that iPhone 13 models will get a smaller notch than the previous iteration. The analyst corroborating previous reports cite that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will use power-efficient LTPO display, get 120Hz refresh rate support. To note new iPad Pro models feature a ‘ProMotion’ display with a ‘variable refresh rate’ of up to 120Hz. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13: Launch date, leaked specs, fresh design, and expected price

Kuo further notes that the 2021 iPhone series won’t have USB-C or a port-less design but rather come with a Lightning connector. Another interesting detail spilled by the analyst is that the standard iPhone 13 will arrive in ‘four models and screen sizes,’ which means we might likely witness another iPhone 12 mini design. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 recent rumors: A notch-less display, 1TB of storage in tow

Besides the lightning connector, the iPhone 13 lineup will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 modem- the 5nm 5G baseband modem that offers low-latency 5G improvements.

Ming-Chi Kuo also shared some insight into the iPhone 13 series camera segment. The analyst expects iPhone 13 Pro to sport an upgraded Ultra-wide camera lens with a wider aperture of f/1.8 instead of f/2.4 on iPhone 12. As previously reported, Kuo says that the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor image stabilization will be incorporated on the entire iPhone 13 lineup as well. The LIDAR scanner will only be made available to iPhone 13 Pro models, Kuo cited.

Apple will likely make design tweaks to fit in larger batteries on new iPhone models. All four iPhone 13 models are tipped to get bigger battery capacity compared to their predecessor. The implementation will be made possible by adopting ‘space-saving designs’ like integrating SIM slot with the mainboard and reducing the thickness of some FaceID components.

As for the cheaper iPhone variant, Kuo claims Apple won’t release a new iPhone SE until the first half of next year. The new iPhone SE is said to retain design like the current 4.7-inch iPhone SE model, with upgrades on internal hardware and 5G support.

In terms of the official release, Kuo had earlier reported that the mass production schedule of the iPhone 13 will be similar to the regular cycle which means that we will likely witness iPhone 13 models launch by September 2021.