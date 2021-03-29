comscore iPhone 13 to come with design changes, new features and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 13 new leaks hint at new design, features and more
News

Apple iPhone 13 new leaks hint at new design, features and more

Mobiles

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series at an event, most likely to take place in September. Here's a look at the latest leaks of the upcoming iPhone 13 phones.

iphone 13 notch leak

Image: EverythingApplePro

Apple is months away from the launch of the iPhone 13 and before we finally get to see the 2021 iPhones, we have a plethora of rumours and leaks at our disposal. Adding onto the same, a new leak has popped up that hints at a new design and features for the new iPhones. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 Pro lying under a lake for 30 days found later to be in working condition

It is suggested that the iPhone 13 will come with a new rear panel, smaller notch, and more improvements. Here’s a look at what new information has been leaked. Also Read - Teen orders iPhone online, gets the Apple phone-shaped coffee table instead

iPhone 13 to get some design changes

To start with, popular YouTube channel EverythingApplePro (in collaboration with tipster Max Weinbach) suggests that the iPhone 13 series will come with a smaller notch, as compared to the existing one seen on the current iPhone 12 lineup. This will be the case for all the models, namely, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Steve Jobs' handwritten job application auctioned for approx Rs 1.6 crores

There will also be a design change for the rear panel. The 2021 iPhones are expected to come with a decreased camera bump height, which will most likely reduce the protrusions. This will be for the Pro and Pro Max models.

While the design ethos will be pretty much like the existing iPhones, there will be an overall change, both at the front and the back, for the devices to look slightly different.

Apple is also expected to introduce a darker matte shade for the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, which will be a reworked version of the one seen on the 12 Pro/Pro Max. An orange colour variant is also in tow.

New features too!

The Cupertino tech major is expected to add audio improvements to the new iPhones by adding enhancements to the noise cancellation and the overall audio output with the help of beamforming.

iphone 13 leaked design

Image: EverythingApplePro

The iPhone 13 series is expected to come with improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) corrections to better and stables images and improved Portrait mode to take data from camera lenses and the LiDAR sensor. LiDAR is expected to be used for better edge detection.

Other than this, the iPhone 13 is expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, a combination of Touch and Face ID, a high refresh rate, bigger batteries, up to 1TB of internal storage, and more. The presence of the 13 Mini is pretty much likely with bigger batteries and more improvements.

The new iPhones are most likely to get launched in September, following their usual launch cycle. Lets’ see how the devices turn out to be. For more details on the same, stay tuned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2021 2:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more
News
New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more
Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Features

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more

Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Battle over the premium title

Avatarify app: Here's how to use

Related Topics

Related Stories

New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more

News

New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more
Looking for a smartwatch under Rs 5000? Here's good option

Reviews

Looking for a smartwatch under Rs 5000? Here's good option
Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working
Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead

News

Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead
iPhone 12 Pro Max becomes one of the best smartphones of 2021

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Pro Max becomes one of the best smartphones of 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Meizu 18 सीरीज की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानिए कितना है इन दमदार फोन्स का दाम

Realme GT Neo के फीचर्स आए सामने, जल्द होने वाला है लॉन्च

Poco X3 Pro होगा जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन, 20 हजार से कम में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition भी 29 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more
News
New iPhone 13 leak hints at design changes, new features and more
Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers