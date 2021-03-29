Apple is months away from the launch of the iPhone 13 and before we finally get to see the 2021 iPhones, we have a plethora of rumours and leaks at our disposal. Adding onto the same, a new leak has popped up that hints at a new design and features for the new iPhones. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 Pro lying under a lake for 30 days found later to be in working condition

It is suggested that the iPhone 13 will come with a new rear panel, smaller notch, and more improvements. Here’s a look at what new information has been leaked. Also Read - Teen orders iPhone online, gets the Apple phone-shaped coffee table instead

iPhone 13 to get some design changes

To start with, popular YouTube channel EverythingApplePro (in collaboration with tipster Max Weinbach) suggests that the iPhone 13 series will come with a smaller notch, as compared to the existing one seen on the current iPhone 12 lineup. This will be the case for all the models, namely, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Steve Jobs' handwritten job application auctioned for approx Rs 1.6 crores

There will also be a design change for the rear panel. The 2021 iPhones are expected to come with a decreased camera bump height, which will most likely reduce the protrusions. This will be for the Pro and Pro Max models.

While the design ethos will be pretty much like the existing iPhones, there will be an overall change, both at the front and the back, for the devices to look slightly different.

Apple is also expected to introduce a darker matte shade for the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, which will be a reworked version of the one seen on the 12 Pro/Pro Max. An orange colour variant is also in tow.

New features too!

The Cupertino tech major is expected to add audio improvements to the new iPhones by adding enhancements to the noise cancellation and the overall audio output with the help of beamforming.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to come with improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) corrections to better and stables images and improved Portrait mode to take data from camera lenses and the LiDAR sensor. LiDAR is expected to be used for better edge detection.

Other than this, the iPhone 13 is expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, a combination of Touch and Face ID, a high refresh rate, bigger batteries, up to 1TB of internal storage, and more. The presence of the 13 Mini is pretty much likely with bigger batteries and more improvements.

The new iPhones are most likely to get launched in September, following their usual launch cycle. Lets’ see how the devices turn out to be. For more details on the same, stay tuned.