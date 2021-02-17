Apple is seen making headlines for its iPhone 13 every now and then. So much so, that we already have tons of rumours and leaks at our disposal. The most recent information hints at high refresh rates for the new iPhones, something new for the Cupertino tech major and even the mobile world. Also Read - Here is the reason why #iPhoneScam is trending on Twitter

This detail is in the form of a recent patent filed by Apple, which is most likely to reflect in the upcoming 2021 iPhone 13 lineup.

iPhone 13 with variable refresh rates

As per the latest patent filed by Apple (via Patently Apple) at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, we are soon to see an iPhone with high refresh rates, that too, with variable modes.

This would mean that iPhone displays would be able to run high refresh rates which can be twice, three, or four times the conventional 60Hz refresh rate based on the content on the display. This is the whole purpose of a variable refresh rate. See numbers going from 60Hz to 120Hz to 180Hz, and even to 240Hz.

The iPhone 13, with the aforementioned feature, will be pretty much like the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but with more numbers and a possible benchmark for the tech world.

It is also suggested that the feature will start off with an iPhone and eventually reach Apple products like an iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

The new patent takes forward the previous rumours that also hint at a 120Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 13, which will be another step to jump onto the bandwagon Android smartphone makers are already on. But, to clarify, Apple already uses a high refresh rate on its iPad Pro with the ProMotion technology so this isn’t entirely new for it.

How a variable refresh rate proves interesting for iPhones?

As mentioned earlier, this will be the first attempt by Apple to get high refresh rates to iPhone screens. And with the refresh rates going as high as 240Hz, it is also something new we will see on a smartphone.

Since Apple has a habit of being calculative while it adds trending features to its iPhones, we can expect the company to focus on saving battery life whilst providing a smooth display experience, for users to get a convenient experience. For this, Apple is rumoured to include low-power LTPO display technology on the 2021 iPhones.

As Apple is known for polishing up its products for an arguably best experience, we can expect something similar in this case too.

Besides this, iPhone 13 is also expected to get Always-on-Display (AOD), which is another feature we have seen on Android devices.

Yet again, the higher refresh rate is just a patent for now and like many Apple patents before, this one too could go down the drain instead of becoming a reality. Hence, take it with a grain of salt and wait until we get more details on it.