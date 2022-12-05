Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Apple recently launched iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,900 and now on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 77,400 after Rs 2,500 off. Potential buyers are eligible to get Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 72,400. In addition, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,500. With the above listed deals and discount, one can buy the iPhone 14 for Rs 51,900. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 can be bought for as low as Rs 57,100 on Amazon: Here's how

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple's history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.

The notch itself is also what makes the standard iPhone models dramatically different from the Pro models. Looks-wise, the iPhone 14 series has the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro series uses what Apple calls a "dynamic island." It, however, essentially is a new pill-plus-hole cutout. The new iPhone 14 models, however, are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with better cameras, however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12-megapixel main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.