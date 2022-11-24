comscore iPhone 14 can be bought for as low as Rs 57,100 on Amazon: Here's how
Apple iPhone 14 can be bought for as low as Rs 57,100 on Amazon: Here's how

Apple recently launched iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,900 and now on Amazon, the 128GB storage iPhone 14 model is available for Rs 78,400.

  • Apple recently launched iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,900.
  • Now on Amazon, the 128GB storage iPhone 14 model is available for Rs 78,400.
  • The e-website retailer offers the iPhone 14 for Rs 57,100.
Apple recently launched iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,900 and now on Amazon, the 128GB storage iPhone 14 model is available for Rs 78,400. Potential customers can get a fixed discount of Rs 5,000 when using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards to buy the phone which will reduce the cost of the phone to Rs 73,400. In addition, one can exchange an old smartphone for up to Rs 16,300. However, make sure that the old phone is in operational order. With this deal, the e-website retailer offers the iPhone 14 for Rs 57,100. Also Read - Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

The notch itself is also what makes the standard iPhone models dramatically different from the Pro models. Looks-wise, the iPhone 14 series has the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro series uses what Apple calls a “dynamic island.” It, however, essentially is a new pill-plus-hole cutout. The new iPhone 14 models, however, are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. Also Read - Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with better cameras, however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12-megapixel main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 8:58 AM IST
