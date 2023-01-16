comscore Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Iphone 14 Crash Detection Feature Continues To Send False Alarms From Skiers
News

Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

News

Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center.

Highlights

  • iPhone 14 have continued to send false alarms from skiers.
  • Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings.
  • Apple is in contact with 911 call centres.
Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models, as well as the Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature, have continued to send false alarms from skiers as now it’s dialing 911 even for inconsequential skiing stumbles. Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center, which saw a 22 per cent surge in hang-ups, open lines, and misdialed 911 calls last December compared to December 2021, reports the New York Post. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest flip/fold you can buy right now

“We’re still running in that 15 to 25 per cent increase in calls (compared to last year), that very well could be generated… by these Apple-generated and automated crash notifications,” the county’s 911 Communications Director, Jim DiPerna, was quoted as saying. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS with in-built GPS launched in India at Rs 2,999

Moreover, the report said that when an automated call comes in, dispatchers will attempt to reach someone on the phone to confirm that there is no true emergency. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga 9i with 13th Gen Intel Core processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

According to DiPerna, if the owner is unaware that their phone is dialling 911, officers will take steps such as tracking the Apple device’s location and sharing it with the mountain’s ski patrol.

“Worst case scenario, we’re trying to figure out where you are, what went wrong and what resources we have to send out to take care of that. It can go from a 30-second phone call to God knows how long,” he said.

The report further mentioned that Apple is in contact with 911 call centres that are currently experiencing a spike in automated 911 calls as a result of the crash detection feature, and is gathering feedback.

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 7:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 under Rs 50K is a good deal
Deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 under Rs 50K is a good deal
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS with SpO2 monitor launched in India: Price, specs

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS with SpO2 monitor launched in India: Price, specs

Lenovo Yoga 9i arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 9i arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

How to book railway train tickets on Paytm

How To

How to book railway train tickets on Paytm

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

Lenovo Yoga 9i arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

Top Cricket games for PC in 2023: Cricket 22, iB Cricket, and more

Top Cricket games for PC in 2023: Cricket 22, iB Cricket, and more

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?