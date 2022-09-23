comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Iphone 14 Pro Gets New Update To Fix Major Camera Issue
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue

News

The new iOS 16.0.2 addresses several other bugs impacting the iPhone 14 models and other iPhones running iOS 16

iPhone-14-Pro-5

Apple has finally rolled out an iOS update for the camera shakiness issues that were reported in some new iPhone 14 Pro devices. Apple is rolling out the new iOS 16.0.2 update to fix this issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. The issue was reported on third party applications like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16 Also Read - How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac: A step-by-step guide

The camera issue was causing unwanted sounds while recording videos on an iPhone 14 Pro device. The new update also fixes a problem with transferring data from an old iPhone to an iPhone 14. Some users were reporting that while transferring data from an old iPhone to the new iPhone 14, the new device’s screen would turn completely black. The issue could only be resolved using a hard reset. Also Read - Upcoming iOS 16.1 update fixes ugly battery percentage icon on iPhones

The new iOS 16.0.2 addresses several other bugs impacting the iPhone 14 models and other iPhones running iOS 16. The new update also fixes a bug that led to repeated copy-and-paste popups. Also Read - Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: Check details

It also fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11 models with replaced displays to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16. All of these bugs were found shortly after the new iPhones were launched.

The new iOS 16 update introduces some of the most anticipated features in the iPhone ecosystem. The latest update brings features such as an Always-on display and lock-screen customization.

The new iPhone 14 Pro gets some additional features such as the new dynamic island which is pulling buyers from the iPhone 14 non-pro line-up. In terms of hardware, this is one of the biggest camera updates in any iPhone since the launch of the very first smartphone from Apple. The higher pixel count can provide better zooming options.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 11:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2022 11:17 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to check and delete Instagram login activity
How To
How to check and delete Instagram login activity
How to restore a lost Snapstreak: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to restore a lost Snapstreak: A step-by-step guide

Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Photo Gallery

Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Marvel Future Revolution to Marvel's Avengers: Top Marvel games to play now

Photo Gallery

Marvel Future Revolution to Marvel's Avengers: Top Marvel games to play now

Amazon Great Indian sale 2022: Check deals on DSLR Cameras

Photo Gallery

Amazon Great Indian sale 2022: Check deals on DSLR Cameras

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Battle Pass, Updates, and more

Instagram down in India, Android and iOS users report login issues

Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India

Mobile gaming advertisers witness 2x growth YoY in India: Report

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch