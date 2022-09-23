Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue

Apple has finally rolled out an iOS update for the camera shakiness issues that were reported in some new iPhone 14 Pro devices. Apple is rolling out the new iOS 16.0.2 update to fix this issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. The issue was reported on third party applications like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16 Also Read - How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac: A step-by-step guide

The camera issue was causing unwanted sounds while recording videos on an iPhone 14 Pro device. The new update also fixes a problem with transferring data from an old iPhone to an iPhone 14. Some users were reporting that while transferring data from an old iPhone to the new iPhone 14, the new device's screen would turn completely black. The issue could only be resolved using a hard reset.

The new iOS 16.0.2 addresses several other bugs impacting the iPhone 14 models and other iPhones running iOS 16. The new update also fixes a bug that led to repeated copy-and-paste popups.

It also fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11 models with replaced displays to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16. All of these bugs were found shortly after the new iPhones were launched.

The new iOS 16 update introduces some of the most anticipated features in the iPhone ecosystem. The latest update brings features such as an Always-on display and lock-screen customization.

The new iPhone 14 Pro gets some additional features such as the new dynamic island which is pulling buyers from the iPhone 14 non-pro line-up. In terms of hardware, this is one of the biggest camera updates in any iPhone since the launch of the very first smartphone from Apple. The higher pixel count can provide better zooming options.