Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

iPhone 14 renders have leaked ahead of iPhone 13 series launch on September 14. The iPhone likely to launch in 2022 is shown with a fresh notchless design without the camera bump and bezel less screen. Check iPhone 14 design and other details here.

Leaked image of iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has officially confirmed the launch date of the iPhone 13 series. The next generation iPhone models will go official on September 14 and the event will take place at Apple Park in California. Now, ahead of the iPhone 13 release, tipster Jon Prosser shares renders of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro Max and they shows a massive upgrade in terms of design when compared to the existing iPhone 12 series. Also Read - Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

Since rumours and leaks suggest that despite the negative connotations, Apple will use the number “13” for iPhone models launching this year. This suggests that next year, we will witness the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Also Read - iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event

Nearly a year ahead of the iPhone 14 release, new renders show the complete design of the top-end model iPhone 14 Pro Max. We assume, similar to the previous iPhone series, the design of all models releasing under the iPhone 14 series should be similar, possibly with slight difference in the camera module design. Also Read - iPhone 13’s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?

Leaked image of iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 design revealed

As per the leaked renders, the upcoming iPhone 14 series will have no notch and the bezels on the sides are going to be slimmer than ever before. That wide notch was introduced with the iPhone X series and the upcoming iPhone 13 series is also going to pack it. However, rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming model (iPhone 13) is expected to include a much smaller notch in comparison.

New renders show that Apple will get away with the notch with the iPhone 14 series and opt for a hole punch notch instead, similar to what most Android phones use right now. Using a punch hole design will allow Apple to offer much better and improved screen experience. The selfie shooter will sit inside of the hole punch.

Leaked image of iPhone 14 Pro Max

Renders further show that with the iPhone 14 series, Apple will get rid of the rear camera bump and the cameras will sit straight on the back panel. The alleged iPhone 14 Pro Max appears with three camera sensors on the rear panel coupled with a LED flash. Past leaks suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will include a 6.7-inch screen and a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 8K video capture support.

Since it’s too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series, we suggest you take these details with a pinch of salt. Apple is currently focusing on the launch of the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 launch date confirmed

At the virtual launch event on September 14, Apple is expected to unveil four new models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming iPhone models. As per rumours and leaks, the upcoming iPhone 13 will include a much smaller notch compared to the previous generation model and the battery life is said to get better than ever before. Some of the other features that the iPhone 13 series could include are iOS 15 support, A15 Bionic chipset, among others.

  Published Date: September 9, 2021 11:05 AM IST

