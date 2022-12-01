Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments could drop by 15-20 million this holiday season: Here's why

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech ginat is expected to ship between 70-75 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units, 15-20 million short of what was initially expected. The total iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in Q4, 2022, is less than expected because the production of the Zhengzhou iPhone plant was significantly affected by laborers’ protests. There has been a situation of unrest at Foxconn’s plant in Zhengzhou, which is also known as iPhone City. Also Read - Apple rolls out new iPhone software update that you should immediately install

In addition to facing the challenge of lower-than-expected iPhone shipments/revenue in Q4, 2022, it will also be difficult for Hon Hai to continue to be the exclusive assembler of the iPhone 15 Pro series because Apple wants to diversify supply risks. Also Read - YouTube removes 1.7 million videos in India for violating its norms in Q3 2022

Kuo also noted that Pegatron and Luxshare ICT, two other Chinese manufacturers, will pick up about 10 percent of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro orders, respectively. iPhone 14 Pro series shipments in Q4, 2022 were significantly lower than expected, but component suppliers were generally not informed by Apple to cut orders, resulting in Q4 component inventory higher than normal for several weeks, which will lead to component shipments may have a more significant QoQ/HoH decline in Q1, 2023. Also Read - Elon Musk may further delay Twitter's paid blue tick because he won't pay Apple

Recently, Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.

“Apple’s iPhone is now getting made in India and it’s the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory,” the minister said. “The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone,” the minister added. Also Read – India to soon adopt USB Type-C for charging smartphones, laptops, tablets and more

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.