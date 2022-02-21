comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to offer 8GB RAM: Report

If true, it will be the most memory that Apple ever offered in an iPhone model till date. 8GB RAM is something that Samsung handsets have offered for a long time.

iPhone 13 series launch

Apple‘s upcoming iPhone 14 series launch is at least 6 months away, but several rumours about design, specs and pricing are already making rounds on the internet. As per the latest report by MacRumours, Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with up to 8 GB RAM. If true, this will be the most memory that Apple ever offered in an iPhone model till date. This was revealed in a post by “yeux1122” on the Korean blog Naver. Also Read - Billionaire explains why 'zillions’ of people will trade an arm for their Apple iPhone

The post cited supply chain sources, revealing that iPhone 14 Pro memory components are now confirmed. Additionally, the report said that “the schedule for mass production appears to be accelerating”. For the unversed, Samsung smartphones already offer 8GB RAM since its Galaxy S10 series models in 2019. Also Read - How to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask

In another report, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively. He also suggested that the two Pro models will offer 8GB RAM. For the unversed, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro models currently offer up to 6 GB RAM only. Also Read - Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its ‘Vintage Product’ list

Since non-Pro models have lesser RAM than the Pro model, it can be expected that the other two non-Pro models of the upcoming iPhone 14 series will not offer 8GB RAM.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models expected specifications, features

Going by an earlier report, Apple is expected to ditch the notch in the iPhone Pro models to opt for a punch-hole display. The site says that the 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a punch-hole display wherein the small housing the selfie camera will be placed on the top in place of the notch.

The report also suggested that Apple will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels in the iPhone 14 Pro models. These panels were introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models this year. The LTPO panels will allow the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series to offer a 120Hz variable refresh rate and they are likely to be provided by Samsung Display.

Separately, reports have also hinted that the iPhone 14 series might feature an under-display fingerprint sensor that would enable Touch ID functionality in the iPhone 13 series successor. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back that would use ‘four-cell-merge output mode to use raw data from the 48-megapixel sensor to create 12-megapixel images with greater detail and less noise.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 8:59 AM IST

