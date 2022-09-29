comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report
iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report

The users claim that there is a lack of compatibility between wireless chargers and the iPhone 14 Pro with the camera bump preventing some devices from charging the smartphone.

Tech giant Apple’s recently launched iPhone 14 Pro‘s wireless charging capability is reportedly hampered by the phone’s thick camera housing. According to GizmoChina, multiple complaints have been made by users in several forums to highlight the problem. The users claim that there is a lack of compatibility between wireless chargers and the iPhone 14 Pro with the camera bump preventing some devices from charging the smartphone. Also Read - How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

The large camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro is a distinguishing external feature from its predecessors, the report said. The cameras come with greater power but users have reported uncontrollable shaking while using third-party apps. The bumpy camera setup could also be causing compatibility issues with wireless chargers, it added. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

Earlier, some iPhone 14 Pro customers on the Verizon network in the U.S. are reporting issues with slow and unreliable 5G cellular connections and calls randomly dropping. The problem seems to occur over Verizon’s 5G network. Reddit member Chris44344 said, “I’m in Georgia as well and my data speeds have been quite a bit faster on my iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to my 12 Pro Max. However, Verizon’s data network overall isn’t good most of the time around here so you’re probably in a congested area. I’ve found that T-Mobile offers significantly faster data speeds in Georgia and AT&T is more consistent. Either are better choices over Verizon.” Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

Meanwhile, Apple rolled out an iOS update for the camera shakiness issues that were reported in some new iPhone 14 Pro devices. Apple is rolling out the new iOS 16.0.2 update to fix this issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. The issue was reported on third party applications like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16.

The camera issue was causing unwanted sounds while recording videos on an iPhone 14 Pro device. The new update also fixes a problem with transferring data from an old iPhone to an iPhone 14. Some users were reporting that while transferring data from an old iPhone to the new iPhone 14, the new device’s screen would turn completely black. The issue could only be resolved using a hard reset.

The Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island. iPhone 14 Pro is available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 4:52 PM IST
