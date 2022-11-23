comscore iPhone 15 may feature titanium chassis with curved rear edges: All you need to know
Apple iPhone 15 may feature titanium chassis with curved rear edges: Details here

The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of tech giant’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

iphone 14

iPhone 15 may feature titanium chassis with curved rear edges: All you need to know

Apple’s upcoming next-generation smartphone iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of tech giant’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

The iPhone 15 is rumoured to “still have a rear glass”, despite the switch to titanium. If the most recent rumours are true, then the company would be using titanium in iPhones and iPads for the first time, the report said. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro models to bring solid state volume, home screen buttons, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Earlier, it was reported that iPhone 15 series would include four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 and all the models would feature USB-C charging port. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

The tech giant would produce four models for its 2023 iPhone 15 range. While, another report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer.

Chipmaker Qualcomm has made it clear that it will provide 5G modems for the next generation of iPhone 15 series next year. Qualcomm had earlier planned to provide nearly 20 percent of the 5G modem parts for iPhone 15 series. Akash Palkhiwala, Chief Financial Officer at Qualcomm, said during the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings call that for Apple product revenue, “we now expect to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from our previous 20 per cent assumption”.

Beyond this, Palkhiwala said there are no changes to the planning assumption, and “we are assuming minimal contribution from Apple product revenues in fiscal ’25”. Earlier reports suggested that while Apple is likely to build its own 5G modem for new iPhones, chipmaker Qualcomm is still going to provide its modem for upcoming iPhones at least till 2025.

In October, a note to investors by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will be used in the 2024 iPhones.

 

IANS

  Published Date: November 23, 2022 8:45 AM IST
