Apple Iphone 15 Pro Iphone 15 Pro Max To Use 3nm Chipset Built By Tsmc Report

Apple is planning to launch its iPhone 15 Pro line-up with a new Bionic A17 chipset. This chipset will be built on the 3nm architecture by Taiwanese semiconductor maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TMSC). The 3nm chipset will also be featured in the M3 chipset which will be used in next year’s Mac line-up. Also Read - iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Price and specs comparison

Tech Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TMSC) enhanced 3nm process known as “N3E” next year, according to a report by MacRumors citing Nikkei Asia. N3E will offer better performance and power efficiency compared to TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process known as N3. Also Read - Apple A16 Bionic Geekbench results show a nominal performance difference over A15 Bionic

The report further claimed that Apple also has plans for the first generation of 3nm chips made by TSMC. The first-gen 3nm process for some of its upcoming iPad chips. Also Read - Tata Group could soon set up an iPhone assembly plant in India

However, we can’t be sure which iPad will get the new 3nm chipset. The iPad Pro is expected to launch next month with the M2 chip, which is manufactured based on TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process. A new entry-level iPad with an older A14 chip is also expected later this year, according to the report.

The report claims that 2023 could mark the second year in a row in which only the Pro models of the new iPhone lineup feature Apple’s latest chip.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 phone. While the iPhone 14 Pro models get an A16 chip based on TSMC’s 4nm process, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still get the older A15 chipset. Apple will most likely stick to the same strategy for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 may get the A16 while the Pro variants might get A16 Bionic.