Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might come with exclusive features: Kuo

In an effort to get more customers to buy its larger and more expensive model, tech giant Apple may plan to offer exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is likely to launch next year, says an analyst.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, due to the high demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, the tech giant may decide to further differentiate its next iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

"iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 60 percent of the total order increase of Pro models, benefiting iPhone ASP/product mix for 4Q22," Kuo wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

“I think this result will encourage Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro to raise 15 Pro Max shipments and enhance the iPhone product mix,” he added.

Kuo recently said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the most popular model, accounting for 30 to 35 percent of the new product line.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Apple may replace the current “Pro Max” branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it “Ultra”.

The “Pro Max” branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

Kuo had also suggested that “Ultra” will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three-four hours longer.

With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

For the unversed, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be the first iPhone to get a 3nm process chipset. This will make their Pro-devices the fastest chipset in the world, unit both Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek launch their own options in the year 2024. This new 3nm chipset will most likely be the A17 Bionic chipset.

–With inputs from IANS