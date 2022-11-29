Apple iPhone 15 may feature new Sony camera sensor for better performance

Apple recently launched iPhone 14 series and now a new report has claimed that the company’s upcoming iPhone 15 models will be equipped with Sony’s newest “state of the art” image sensors. According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Sony Semiconductor Solutions developed the new image sensor and begin shipping to Apple and other smartphone makers. Incorporating the new image sensor into the upcoming iPhones will be crucial for Sony to consolidate its competitive advantage in high-definition photography technology. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini is now more affordable, Is it good as a secondary phone?

"Sony's new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors. In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person's face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight," the report noted.

iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of tech giant's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Earlier, it was reported that iPhone 15 series would include four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 and all the models would feature USB-C charging port.

The tech giant would produce four models for its 2023 iPhone 15 range. While, another report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, said that Apple’s plan to use its own modems for iPhone may not fructify next year. So, the iPhone maker would lean into using Qualcomm’s 5G modems on the iPhone 15 Ultra. This means no change in terms of how customers would latch onto 5G on their future iPhone models. Apple’s own 5G model is highly anticipated, but I do not see a reason why Qualcomm’s modem would mean anything less for customers.