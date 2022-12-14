Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 Ultra in the second half of 2023 and now a report suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra may cost USD 200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per Forbes via LeakApplePro, the price of iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to start at USD 1,299 (approx Rs 1,07,485) which is almost USD 200 (approx Rs 16,500) more than iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphone may pack 256GB storage for its base model. The phone’s top-end variant may offer up to 1TB internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,48,000). Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

According to Forbes report, the leakster said, "it's going to be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel's back."

Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra would be the first device to feature the USB-C port as the company recently agreed to comply with the European Commission's mandate to standardise a common charging port for all electronic gadgets. India is mulling a similar norm for the devices sold in the country, so the pressure on Apple to bring a USB-C port on its iPhone is only going to increase. It seems possible next year, but still some caveats.

iPhone 15 Ultra latest rumours

Continuing with the part that teases the possibility of a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Ultra may let users get rid of the proprietary Lightning Connector, but at some expense. Since the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a high-end phone, you will pay more for it than you would for any other model in the series. So, technically, the USB-C port would be a premium feature on the iPhone, and it would continue to be for at least some years. The USB-C port is expected to bring faster battery charging through USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 standard — that is how Apple would try to justify the premium price of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

And even though Apple has reluctantly agreed to comply with the law, it is only expected to bring the USB-C port for the sake of it. That means the iPhone maker would not be in a hurry to totally scrap its long-standing Lightning Connector. It is nearly impossible to do that since a large suite of Apple devices uses the Lightning port for wired charging, so the Lightning Connector is not going away anytime soon. Besides, the EU mandate said the law for a common charging port requires electronics makers to bring the USB-C port on their devices latest by 2024. That means Apple still has a year to comply fully, so the iPhone lineup in 2023 could just be a dry run.

Not just the charging port, the iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a new rear design. According to ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a rounded back panel instead of the flat one that you see on the existing models.