Apple iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

As Apple plans to manufacture the new iPhone 16 in India, the tech giant along with three associated companies has applied for land to Yamuna Authority. The companies have proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore. In a meeting held in Korea, Apple along with the associated companies proposed the investment.

Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The company will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people.

YEIDA CEO Dr. Arun Vir Singh said that Apple and associated companies would be provided land in Sector 29, which is quite developed with many available facilities. He added that the companies would be able to start production after the construction and have deposited 10 per cent of the amount.

Analysts from JP Morgan earlier this year said that Apple is planning to manufacture a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025. Vietnam, on the other hand, will handle 20 percent of all iPad and Apple Watch production, 5 percent of MacBook production and 65 percent of AirPods production by 2025.

Another report by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the tech giant wants to ship 40-45 percent of iPhones from India compared with a single-digit percentage currently.

The supply of the iPhone 14 Pro has been heavily impacted due to disruptions at Foxconn’s primary plant in China due to Covid-19 restrictions. “We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple had said last month. This means that interested buyers will have a tough time getting their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro, which is already available in short supplies at the moment.

With inputs from IANS.