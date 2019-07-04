comscore Apple iPhone 2019 CAD files leak show square camera bump | BGR India
Apple iPhone 11 alleged CAD renders leak showcasing square camera bump

The CAD renders showcased all three 2019 iPhone models. This includes the upcoming Apple iPhone XI, XI Max, and the XIR. This is not the first time that we have seen such a design so it is not really surprising to see the square hump.

  Published: July 4, 2019 9:47 AM IST
Apple iPhone 2019 CAD files

Image credit: Slashleaks

New CAD renders for 2019 Apple iPhones have leaked showcasing their design. Taking a closer look at the renders, we are again greeted with the square camera bump on the back of the devices. This almost reaffirms that Apple is looking to change this particular design aspect of the 2019 iPhone models. According to the report, the CAD renders showcased all three 2019 iPhone models. This includes the upcoming Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and the iPhone 11 R. This is not the first time that we have seen such a design so it is not really surprising to see the square hump.

The square hump in the latest CAD files seems to be similar to the design that we have seen in the past. This also seems to confirm that the square bump may make its way in the final design of the smartphone. Similar to previous reports, Apple is likely to pack three different camera lenses in its iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. The company is likely to add a dual camera setup in the square bump for the iPhone 11R. The screenshots of these CAD files were posted on Slashleaks.

Apple iPhone 2019: Making way for a new camera module design

These CAD designs of the Apple iPhone 2019 lineup come right after a leaked transparent case for the iPhone 11 Max. The case seems to be based on the same CAD renders that we saw in the screenshots. Talking about other aspects of the upcoming iPhones, past reports indicate no changes to the front of the smartphone. This means that the Apple iPhone 2019 models will sport similar notched displays. In addition, Apple is likely to make the back of all 2019 iPhone models with a single piece of glass.

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market with in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

Also Read

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market with in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

The company is even planning to locate all the camera sensors below that glass panel on the alleged camera bump. This is to ensure that the camera bump sports a seamless finish. The third camera is likely to be a 12-megapixel super-wide lens in addition to the regular and telephoto lenses. Other changes include redesigned mute switch from a rectangular left and right button to a rounded up and down one.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 4, 2019 9:47 AM IST

