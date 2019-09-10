comscore Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new ‘R1’ sensor co-processor
Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new 'R1' sensor co-processor; comes with a cool codename

The new sensor co-processor will be similar to the M-Series motion co-processor. If you don’t know what a co-processor is, then, think of it as a friend or helping hand for the main processor.

Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Apple is all set to launch its much anticipated Apple iPhone 2019 series on the global stage. With the event less than 7 hours away, some new information has leaked online. According to the last minute information, Apple is likely including a new “R1” sensor co-processor in the 2019 series. The “R1” co-processor, also known as “Rose” will help Apple A13 SoC in the upcoming series. We are not sure if the company will use these names for the co-processor while marketing the devices.

Apple iPhone 2019 series leak details

According to a report by MacRumors, this new sensor co-processor will be similar to the M-Series motion co-processor. If you don’t know what a co-processor is, then, think of it as a friend or helping hand. The co-processor takes care of any given task while freeing up resources on the primary processor. As per the report, the evidence of this upcoming co-processor was discovered in the internal builds of iOS 13. This new sensor co-processor is significantly different than the M-Series motion co-processor. This is because this processor integrates a number of different sensors together to produce a more comprehensive picture.

Apple products might get costlier with the new 15% US tariff on Chinese products

R1 integrates compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, microphone, and barometer at the time of writing. It is likely that Apple will add and integrate more sensors in the co-processor. The report noted that the co-processor is likely to add support for inertial measurement unit, Bluetooth v5.1, Ultra-Wideband, and camera features. The camera features are likely to include both the motion capture as well as optical tracking. The co-processor will combine all this data, find lost Apple Tags or even remove People from a scene using ARKit.

The report also noted that it is possible that this new R1 co-processor may replace the M-series motion co-processor. In addition, the report also noted that the co-processor may come with Bluetooth v5.1. For context, the iPhone 2018 series come with Bluetooth v5.0.

