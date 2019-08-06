comscore Apple iPhone 2021 may sport Face ID, under-screen Touch ID | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID features: Kuo
News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID features: Kuo

News

Apple still needs to work on challenges related to power consumption, and size of the Touch ID area. Other things that the company needs to fix include thickness of the under-display fingerprint sensor and display lamination.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Stock 1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new report to share details about the iPhone devices expected to launch in 2021. The report has revealed a number of interesting facts about the iPhones of the future. Kuo added that Apple is planning to bring back Touch ID in the iPhone from 2021. However, this one will be the under-display Touch ID solution that will maintain the near bezel-less design. It also added that the inclusion of under-display Touch ID will not eliminate the presence of Face ID. So, iPhone 2021 will feature both Touch ID as well as Face ID for authentication.

Challenges around Touch ID for Apple iPhone 2021

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Kuo stated that Apple will work on eliminating technical issues related to Touch ID. The company still needs to work on challenges related to power consumption, and size of the Touch ID area. Other things that the company needs to fix include thickness of the under-display fingerprint sensor and challenges around display lamination. It also revealed that Apple has filed a number of patents in the past regarding under-display fingerprint scanner. This likely indicates that Apple has not given up on Touch ID as an authentication method.

2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity

Also Read

2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity

Kuo went on to add that Touch ID and Face ID are likely complementary. Apple will work to unify the authentication experience to make Touch ID and Face ID seamless. He also shared technical information about the under-display Touch ID solution. According to Kuo, Apple will likely use a variant for the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner by Qualcomm. This technology allows for a larger surface area to scan the fingers for authentication. Talking about Apple Watch, the company is likely to add Touch ID-based authentication system instead of a Face ID sensor.

Apple iPhone 2020 to reduce the notch size; 2021 may go full screen display

Also Read

Apple iPhone 2020 to reduce the notch size; 2021 may go full screen display

This information about the under-display Touch ID sensor comes right after another report talking about the impact of tariff hike. As previously noted, Apple will absorb the financial impact of the tariff hike on Apple devices made in China. This means that the amount that users pay for new Apple devices will not change regardless of the tariff hike.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
News
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

News

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Gaming

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

News

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon
2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity

News

2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity
Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends

News

Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends
Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

News

Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Xiaomi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Redmi Note 8 स्मार्टफोन, 64MP कैमरा हो सकता है शामिल

Realme ने एक साल में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor का Smart Screen TV होगा कुछ ऐसा, फेस से होगा अनलॉक

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
News
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks
Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

News

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

News

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon