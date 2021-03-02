Apple is already a part of the rumour mill for this year’s iPhone 13 series, for which we see new leaks every other day. However, in addition to the latest ones, we have details on the 2022 iPhones and this might prove to be refreshing for many iPhone fanatics out there. Also Read - Apple Days Flipkart 2021 sale: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 get Rs 6,000 discount

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has given details, suggesting that the 2022 Apple iPhones will come with a major design refresh and more improvements. Read on to know what it will be all about. Also Read - Apple's MagSafe technology in iPhone 12 series could offer reverse wireless charging

2022 iPhones will ditch the notch

Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9To5Mac) has suggested that next year’s iPhones (possibly the iPhone 14 series) will go for a design change and bid goodbye to the notch. While you might think of it as an opportunity for the Cupertino tech major to introduce a portless iPhone, that won’t be the case. Also Read - New iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display could launch in 2022, will get 5G chip

It is revealed that the iPhone 14 lineup will go for a punch-hole display, something the Android phone community has been adapted a long time back and going for it more often than any other display type.

This means that the punch-hole will integrate the front-facing camera. The selfie shooter on the 2022 iPhones is also expected to see improvements, specifically related to improved autofocus. This would also mean that the iPhone 14 series will totally go for Touch ID in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner and might completely ditch Face ID.

However, an iPhone with a punch-hole screen could be possible for only the Pro versions of the lineup, meaning the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will get the punch-hole display. If this turns out to the true, we can assume that eventually, all iPhones will start going for the change.

However, we don’t if the design change would be restricted to the display. There are chances that the rear camera module could also undergo a change, leading to a full iPhone design overhaul, which we all have been waiting for.

iPhones with a punch-hole screen, a good idea?

iPhones with a punch-hole display can be polarizing. While some who dislike the notched display design will like the change, some might not. I personally don’t have a problem with the iPhone notch but a punch-hole could prove intriguing on an iPhone.

Although, it gives rise to the possible demise of Face ID, which I or any iPhone fanatic won’t like. Given that Face ID is one of the best and safest ‘face unlock’ systems available right now, losing it would disappoint many.

Having said that, it is too early to comment on what might happen next year. If Apple plans to take this step forward, it might think it through and make a smart decision, instead of doing a design overhaul just for the sake of it.

Let’s see what Apple has in the pipeline for us. Since the iPhone 14 rumours have started showing up, expect more details in the future and we shall see what all the 2022 iPhones could include. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more details on the same and even this year’s iPhone 13 series!