Apple iPhone 6 explodes in the hands of an 11-year-old, company investigates

Apple is looking into an incident of iPhone 6 exploding in the hands of an 11-year-old girl. Kayla Ramos claims that her iPhone 6 exploded while she was playing in her sister’s bedroom in Bakersfield, California. She reportedly noticed sparks coming off the device. She confirmed that she suffered minor burns from the explosion, but was not badly hurt. The iPhone, however, burned through the blanket.

“I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket,” Ramos told ABC News. Maria Adata, Ramos’ mother, told the channel that Apple is investigating and has promised to send her a new phone. The 11-year-old said that the explosion might have been caused by overcharging the device. This is not the first time reports of iPhone exploding has come to light. Apple has said that there are several factors that can cause an iPhone to overheat.

It is, however, not clear what causes Ramos’ iPhone 6 to explode in her sister’s bedroom. Apple says using third-party Apple products, such as charging cables, can cause an iPhone to overheat. It also says having repairs done from a company not authorized by Apple can also contribute to overheating. Apple did not respond to Business Insider, which first reported the story citing ABC News.

While smartphones have advanced significantly in the past few years, the battery remains where it was decades back. The batteries powering modern smartphones have surely gotten bigger but necessarily safer or better. Samsung had to cancel its Galaxy Note 7 altogether due to the hazard of the device. The incident has raised concerns about battery design and their chances of exploding in the real world. For Samsung, the Galaxy Note 7 recall reportedly cost $5 billion in lost sales. Samsung resolved the issue when it launched Galaxy S8.

