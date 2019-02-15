comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple and Qualcomm are engaged in a year long legal battle around the world.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 9:11 AM IST
apple iphone 8 review 3d touch

Apple has once again started selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Germany after a court invoked temporary injunction on sales of those two models. On Thursday, Apple announced that it will resume sales of older iPhone models in its stores in Germany after Qualcomm won a patent infringement ruling there leading to a ban last year. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker tried software-based workaround to circumvent the ban but has now caved in to the ruling. Apple said that iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will be sold in Germany only with chips from Qualcomm as opposed to other markets where it uses a mix of Qualcomm and Intel chipsets.

Apple and Qualcomm are engaged in a legal battle around the world where the iPhone maker has accused the San Diego-based chip maker of abusing its market power and charging extensively for patent license deal. Qualcomm, on the other hand, claims that it is only charging for the technology it has developed, some of which are indispensable for mobile telephony. Qualcomm has been sued by FTC on behalf of tech companies and the trial ended on January 29, 2019 where Apple executive confirmed that Qualcomm was sole supplier for 4G modem because no other vendor matched specifications. Judge Lucy Koh is expected to deliver a verdict in that case sometime this month or early next month.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Ahead of that important verdict, Qualcomm seems to be raking up smaller wins against Apple around the world. Qualcomm also won a ban on sales of select iPhone models in China last year. The verdict of these case will weigh large when Apple and Qualcomm go head-to-head in San Diego in April in a separate case brought by the chip maker. According to Reuters, Apple said that it has “no choice” but to stop using chips from Intel on iPhones in order to comply with German court’s ruling on the patent infringement case.

Qualcomm is the world’s biggest supplier of mobile chips in the world and a de facto leader in 3G, 4G and 5G technologies. It sued Apple in Germany last year alleging that some iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models violated its patents around a tech called envelope tracking, the feature that helps mobile devices save battery life while sending and receiving wireless signals. The Intel chips were not found to be at fault but that of another Apple supplier. Qorvo Inc, which was used only on models with Intel modems.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

The court found some iPhone models infringed Qualcomm patents and forced Apple to pull those devices from its 15 retail stores and online stores in Germany. Apple has accused Qualcomm of protecting its monopoly on modem chip market by practicing illegal patent license deal. The relationship between Apple and Qualcomm had been on a downfall since 2016 when the iPhone maker switched to a mix of modems from Qualcomm and Intel.

In 2018, when Apple launched the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it switched completely to Intel modems, even though they are inferior in terms of performance. “Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters. This tech battle between Apple and Qualcomm has been unfolding amidst reports that the two companies are negotiating for a settlement.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

5

67940

iOS 11
A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
12 MP with OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

77560

iOS 11
A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

3

61060

Buy Now
iOS 10
Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with wide-angle and telephoto cameras, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

4.6

50810

Buy Now
iOS 10
Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture , OIS, 6 Element lens, High Speed Sensor, TrueTone Flash
  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 9:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Editor's Pick

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
Twitter is currently testing a new profile preview feature on iOS and Android

News

Twitter is currently testing a new profile preview feature on iOS and Android
Samsung SM-P205 tablet listed on Geekbench

News

Samsung SM-P205 tablet listed on Geekbench
Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

News

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Tab Active 2 रगेड टैबलेट

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर डिस्काउंट और डील्स पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक

19 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20

अमेजन में शुरू हुई Honor Days सेल, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more
Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device