comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India
News

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

News

Apple iPhone 7 joins the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE which too are being made locally in India.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Apple iPhone 7 Assembled in India main

Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone 7 in India, making it the third model being manufactured locally in the country. The iPhone 7 joins the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S, which are also being assembled locally by the Cupertino-based iPhone maker. The move widens Apple’s locally manufactured product portfolio, and shows company’s intention to focus on strengthening its local manufacturing ecosystem as it struggles to settle iPhone in the fastest growing smartphone market in the world.

“We are proud to be producing iPhone 7 in Bengaluru for our local customers, furthering our long-term commitment in India,” Apple said in a press statement. Wistron, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, which makes the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S, at its assembly unit on the outskirts of Bengaluru, will build the iPhone 7 as well. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker also confirmed that Wistron has been making the iPhone 7 locally in India since the beginning of March. While Apple will get duty concessions for making the device locally in India, the company is not expected to offer any price cut on the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 7 Long Term Review: Most of the goodness, for a fraction of the price

Also Read

Apple iPhone 7 Long Term Review: Most of the goodness, for a fraction of the price

Apple’s decision to start assembling the iPhone 7 locally in India could have been made after Wistron got government nod for its Rs 5,000 crore proposal to expand manufacturing capabilities. The contract manufacturer has reportedly proposed to make high-end iPhone models locally in India, but it seems the company is just getting started with its local plans. The cost of manufacturing iPhone 7 in India should be lower than importing the device from China. Apple is also said to be in discussion with Foxconn, which already has a factory in Chennai, for local production of iPhones in India.

The iPhone maker has been struggling in India due to popularity of cheaper Android phones and lack of infrastructure to sell carrier-subsidized smartphones. Apple, according to analysts, has a market share of less than one percent in the Indian smartphone market, and has lost out to the likes of Samsung and OnePlus in the premium segment. In order to win some market share, Apple started local assembly of iPhone SE in India and with iPhone 7, it could have another device that might appeal to Indian consumers despite being two generation old.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands On

Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB and 128GB storage currently retails for Rs 39,900 and Rs 49,900 respectively. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chipset. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel FaceTime selfie camera. There is Touch ID for biometric authentication and it runs iOS 12. The smartphone is IP67 water and dust resistant and comes in rose gold, gold, silver and black finish.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 10:35 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019
Features
Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS

News

Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

News

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant launched

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review
Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

News

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India
2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

News

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India
ISRO puts DRDO's Emisat, 28 foreign satellites in orbit

News

ISRO puts DRDO's Emisat, 28 foreign satellites in orbit

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 का रेड कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Flipkart Flipstart Days सेल: लैपटॉप, टैबलेट, स्मार्टवॉच से लेकर हेडफोन तक इन प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी स्मार्ट कुकर और इंडक्शन, बिरयानी से लेकर बना पाएंगे बर्गर

शाओमी ने रॉकेट समेत लॉन्च किए 20 प्रोडक्ट, जानें क्या है कीमत

Oppo Reno Lite का Helio P70 चिपसेट वाला वेरिएंट ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट : रिपोर्ट

News

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM
News
Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5
Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS

News

Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS
Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

News

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India
Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant launched