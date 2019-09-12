comscore Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available in India
Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase

Apple has unveiled a new 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. The company seems to have discontinued the 256GB storage variant of the two phones as the same is currently not listed on the product page.

  Published: September 12, 2019 5:44 PM IST
Just yesterday, with the launch of the iPhone 11 series, Apple slashed the price of its previous-gen iPhone models. Now, Apple has unveiled a new 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. The new 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 series is listed on the company’s official website. Moreover, Apple seems to have discontinued the 256GB storage variant of the two phones as the same is currently not listed on the product page.

To recall, Apple launched the iPhone 8 series in the year 2017. The Cupertino giant originally launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in two storage models, including 64GB and 256GB. As per Apple’s website, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 is available for Rs 39,900, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 44,900 in India. The newly added 128GB model of the iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 54,900. The base model of the same phone will cost Rs 49,900.

The highlight of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is the glass sandwich design. The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina display, while the iPhone 8 Plus packs a 5.5-inch display. Under the hood, the new A11 Bionic processor is packed with two storage choices. The smartphones support wireless charging and are water and dust resistant.

The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in Silver, Space Gray, and new gold color. Apple iPhone 8 features a 12-megapixel camera at the rear, with deeper pixel. The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-camera setup, which consists of a pair of 12-megapixel sensor, one of which has f/1.8 aperture, while the other comes with f/2.8 aperture.

Features Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Price 67940 77560
Chipset A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
OS iOS 11 iOS 11
Display Retina HD display-4.7-inch-1334 x 750 pixel Retina HD display-5.5-inch-full HD (1920 * 1080) pixels
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera 12 MP with OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
Front Camera 7 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode 7 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
