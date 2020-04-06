Apple iPhone 8 working fine even after living underwater for two months

While Apple products come with steep price labels, you do get high-grade quality and the best of everything out of the box. We have mostly heard stories of how Apple Watch has helped saved a lot of users’ life. Today, we will be telling you how a woman dropped her iPhone 8 in the river and found it working fine even after living underwater for two months. Additionally, the woman was also able to access all its photographs that were saved on the Apple phone.

The British woman accidentally dropped her brand new iPhone 8 in the River Thames while feeding swans in early February. Thayse Bussolo-Vieira who is a British Airways administrator said that she even contemplated jumping into the water. But backtracked as it was too dangerous because of the high water level. After two months, the women and her fiance stumbled on the phone in the riverbed when they were out for their daily walk.

The women’s fiance actually asked her to show the spot where she dropped her iPhone 8, Mirror.co.uk reported. After checking the same spot, they were surprised to see the smartphone lying on the riverbed. She said, “We were likely ‘oh my god’ we got the phone back after almost two months in the River Thames. We were screaming and everything. But, of course, we didn’t know if it was going to work.” The interesting part about the entire incident was that the device still worked fine.

Besides, in October 2019, YouTuber Michael Bennett also posted a video on September 25 detailing a rather unusual discovery. As per the video, he found an Apple iPhone at the bottom of the Edisto River in South Carolina. The smartphone was present in a waterproof case, lying 10 feet below the surface for around 15 months. The surprising part was that the iPhone still worked fine after charging it.

