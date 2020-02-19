Apple recently warned its investors that the brand won’t reach its Q2 2020 revenue guidance due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The brand recently shut down all its offline stores in China and kept only the online store running. A new report now reveals that the Cupertino-based company will miss its schedule for the iPhone 9’s mass production.

It was earlier reported that Apple planned to begin manufacturing its next compact iPhone 9 series in February. However, according to a report by Nikkei, the company will have to delay the production of the new phones until some time in March. According to multiple sources, it would be difficult for Apple to maintain its original production schedule now, reports the publication.

“The suppliers are doing their best to produce and ship the (cheaper) iPhone within four weeks. …The delay can’t be too long, otherwise, it will affect the sales strategy of Apple’s new products in the second half of this year,” one of the people, who has direct knowledge of the matter, told the publication.

What is the scenario at Apple?

Apple’s current suppliers are operating between 30 percent and 40 percent of their capacity, says the report. This also points to another problem. Apple could be facing trouble in production due to the hurdles surrounding ‘labor shortages’ due to logistics transportation.

Apple was reportedly set to likely launch the next iPhone at an event in March. However, it now seems the company might have to push back the launch of the phone too. However, a report from Bloomberg, from this morning states that the company will go ahead with the launch despite any coronavirus-related delays.

Apple had reportedly asked suppliers for the manufacturing of 15 million iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 units. With the production facing troubles, it is possible that the low-cost device faces supply issues by the end of next month.

