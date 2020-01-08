comscore Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera | BGR India
  Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera, Touch ID sensor, frosted glass back finish
Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera, Touch ID sensor, frosted glass back finish

Rumors hint that the iPhone SE 2 will be called iPhone 9. First renders have been leaked, offering a closer look at the design.

  Published: January 8, 2020 1:36 PM IST
apple iphone 9

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil an affordable version of the iPhone this year. Reports hint that it will be the successor to the iPhone SE. But while you would expect it to be called iPhone SE 2, new reports hint that it will be called iPhone 9 instead. And while Apple is yet to officially confirm the launch schedule, leaked renders of the smartphone offer a glimpse at the design and features.

Well-known tipster OnLeaks (via iGeeksBlog) has shared the first renders of the rumored iPhone 9. It suggests that the upcoming iPhone will come with a single rear camera. Further, the iPhone 9 will supposedly feature a 4.7-inch display. It will have dimensions of 138.5x 67.4×7.8mm, and will be virtually identical to the iPhone 8.

Another report on Digitimes quoting Apple supply chain sources, hints at two iPhone SE 2 smartphones. They could be called iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 2 Plus. And now that rumors hint at iPhone 9, the other model may be called iPhone 9 Plus.

Specifications and features

The iPhone 9 is likely to pack the A13 Bionic SoC which debuted on the iPhone 11 line-up. It will also come with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with glass back to allow wireless charging.

The leak also hints at the addition of new LCP antenna, which will offer improved network connectivity. The upcoming iPhone is also expected to use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version.

apple, apple iPhone 9, apple iphone se 2

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S. Even the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested that Apple is preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

With inputs from IANS. 

  Published Date: January 8, 2020 1:36 PM IST

