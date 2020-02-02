Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming

Apple seems to be prepping up for the launch of its long-rumored iPhone SE successor, the iPhone SE 2. However, according to recent reports, the device may not be named the iPhone SE 2. Instead, the company is planning to launch the smaller iPhone under the name, Apple iPhone 9. According to a new report, the company has already started the trial production of the device. It also noted that the company is expected to launch the device next month, in March 2020. Beyond this, the company is expected the order volume to cross 30 million units.

Apple iPhone 9/ iPhone SE 2 trail production starts; details

The trial production is a dry run where Apple will analyze if the production units can meet the demand. Chinese website MyDrivers reported this news through its industry sources. The report also noted that the company will start mass production for the device in “mid-February”. This device is likely to rather inexpensive when compared to the primary iPhone 11 lineup. The somewhat lower price is likely to make the iPhone 9 appealing to emerging markets. Apple will likely sell the device below 3,000 RMB which amounts to about Rs 31,000. This is likely to be an interesting price as the Apple iPhone SE launched at $399 in the US.

Watch: Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

For some context, the device launched for Rs 39,000 in India. As per past reports, we are not aware of the specifications of the iPhone 9. The design, camera, and hardware will be different enough than iPhone 8 to attract users to upgrade. In addition, an anticipated smaller size will likely pull in current iPhone SE users to the new hardware.

Past reports have also indicated that the iPhone 9 will feature the Apple A13 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 11. Digging further, the newer and more powerful processor will find its way in a similar 4.7-inch display. However, we will have to wait for the official launch for the actual specifications.