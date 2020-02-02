comscore Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored iPhone SE 2 coming: Report
News

Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored iPhone SE 2 coming: Report

News

As per recent reports, the device may not be named the iPhone SE 2. Instead, the company is planning to launch the smaller iPhone under the name, Apple iPhone 9.

  • Published: February 2, 2020 4:18 PM IST
apple iphone 9 other view

Apple seems to be prepping up for the launch of its long-rumored iPhone SE successor, the iPhone SE 2. However, according to recent reports, the device may not be named the iPhone SE 2. Instead, the company is planning to launch the smaller iPhone under the name, Apple iPhone 9. According to a new report, the company has already started the trial production of the device. It also noted that the company is expected to launch the device next month, in March 2020. Beyond this, the company is expected the order volume to cross 30 million units.

Related Stories


Apple iPhone 9/ iPhone SE 2 trail production starts; details

The trial production is a dry run where Apple will analyze if the production units can meet the demand. Chinese website MyDrivers reported this news through its industry sources. The report also noted that the company will start mass production for the device in “mid-February”. This device is likely to rather inexpensive when compared to the primary iPhone 11 lineup. The somewhat lower price is likely to make the iPhone 9 appealing to emerging markets. Apple will likely sell the device below 3,000 RMB which amounts to about Rs 31,000. This is likely to be an interesting price as the Apple iPhone SE launched at $399 in the US.

Watch: Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

For some context, the device launched for Rs 39,000 in India. As per past reports, we are not aware of the specifications of the iPhone 9. The design, camera, and hardware will be different enough than iPhone 8 to attract users to upgrade. In addition, an anticipated smaller size will likely pull in current iPhone SE users to the new hardware.

Apple iPhone SE 2 production could start in February, launch in March: Report

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE 2 production could start in February, launch in March: Report

Past reports have also indicated that the iPhone 9 will feature the Apple A13 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 11. Digging further, the newer and more powerful processor will find its way in a similar 4.7-inch display. However, we will have to wait for the official launch for the actual specifications.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 2, 2020 4:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

3.6

21499

Buy Now
iOS 9.3
A9 processor paired with M9 co-processor,64 bit
12 MP iSight Camera
Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2
iOS 13
Apple's A13 Bionic SoC
12 MP iSight Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming
News
Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming
Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

News

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

News

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

News

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming

News

Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

News

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Wearables

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company
6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

News

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

हिंदी समाचार

50 करोड़ भारतीय के पास है स्मार्टफोन, 77 प्रतिशत करते हैं इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल

फरवरी 2020 में Infinix S5 Pro, Poco X2, Realme C3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Xiaomi Mi 10 जैसे स्मार्टफोन होंगे लॉन्च

OnePlus बुलेट वायरलैस पर मिल रहा है 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, अमेजन से इतने में खरीदें

Mary Somerville (मैरी समरविल) की याद में गूगल (Google) का शानदार डूडल (Doodle), जानें कौन थीं

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच आखिरी T-20 आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming
News
Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts; rumored SE 2 coming
Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

News

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

News

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch
Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

News

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details
Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon