The Apple iPhone 8 is the oldest iPhone the brand is selling right now. The company will apparently be using elements from this very iPhone to make the next compact Apple smartphone. The Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly be an iPhone 8 that will feature the latest A13 Bionic chipset. It will also most likely have Face ID support.

The major key difference, however, will be that the iPhone 9 will ditch the home button. According to reports by GSMarena, the fingerprint scanner from the iPhone 8’s body will also be ditched. The extra space will be covered by a bigger screen than what the iPhone 8 used. In simple words, the iPhone 9 will feature a bigger screen but maintain the size of the iPhone 8.

The removal of the fingerprint scanner allows a 5.4-inch screen instead of a 4.7-inch display. The iPhone 9 will also feature a new camera and an updated LED flash.

iPhone 9: What we know so far

The iPhone 9 is an update to the iPhone SE. For a long time during its secret development, rumors centred around the phone referring to it as the iPhone SE 2. While there are still no confirmations that both the iPhone 9 and the iPhone SE 2 are the same device, it is the likely option.

Apple might not invest in making two compact devices. That too at a time when the company is developing its first iPhone series with 5G capabilities. However, if both these devices end up being separate phones, the iPhone SE 2 will likely stick to a touch ID based home button and a smaller screen.

According to rumors, the smartphone will feature the same 12-megapixel camera from the iPhone 11, but without any second lens. The phone will be powered by the A13 Bionic chip and be compact enough for one-hand usage. The iPhone 9 might stick to using a glass back and hence, implement wireless charging.

