comscore Apple iPhone 9 will use iPhone 8's body but with bigger screen | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 9 will feature a bigger screen than the iPhone 8, will support Face ID too: Report
News

Apple iPhone 9 will feature a bigger screen than the iPhone 8, will support Face ID too: Report

News

The upcoming Apple iPhone 9 will feature the same body used in the iPhone 8 but will apparently ditch the home button for a larger screen.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 3:57 PM IST
apple iphone 9 other view

The Apple iPhone 8 is the oldest iPhone the brand is selling right now. The company will apparently be using elements from this very iPhone to make the next compact Apple smartphone. The Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly be an iPhone 8 that will feature the latest A13 Bionic chipset. It will also most likely have Face ID support.

Related Stories


The major key difference, however, will be that the iPhone 9 will ditch the home button. According to reports by GSMarena, the fingerprint scanner from the iPhone 8’s body will also be ditched. The extra space will be covered by a bigger screen than what the iPhone 8 used. In simple words, the iPhone 9 will feature a bigger screen but maintain the size of the iPhone 8.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

The removal of the fingerprint scanner allows a 5.4-inch screen instead of a 4.7-inch display. The iPhone 9 will also feature a new camera and an updated LED flash.

iPhone 9: What we know so far

The iPhone 9 is an update to the iPhone SE. For a long time during its secret development, rumors centred around the phone referring to it as the iPhone SE 2. While there are still no confirmations that both the iPhone 9 and the iPhone SE 2 are the same device, it is the likely option.

Apple might not invest in making two compact devices. That too at a time when the company is developing its first iPhone series with 5G capabilities. However, if both these devices end up being separate phones, the iPhone SE 2 will likely stick to a touch ID based home button and a smaller screen.

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; OnePlus 8 Pro visits Geekbench

Also Read

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; OnePlus 8 Pro visits Geekbench

According to rumors, the smartphone will feature the same 12-megapixel camera from the iPhone 11, but without any second lens. The phone will be powered by the A13 Bionic chip and be compact enough for one-hand usage. The iPhone 9 might stick to using a glass back and hence, implement wireless charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 3:57 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2
iOS 13
Apple's A13 Bionic SoC

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench

News

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench

PUBG Mobile may be getting Erangel 2.0 soon with new class abilities

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may be getting Erangel 2.0 soon with new class abilities

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC

News

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging

Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC

Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC

News

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals
Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

News

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook
Mumbai Marathon 2020: 10 apps to help you train

News

Mumbai Marathon 2020: 10 apps to help you train
Tips and Tricks: Apple iPhone 11 से जुड़े ये टिप्स करेंगे कई काम आसान

फीचर

Tips and Tricks: Apple iPhone 11 से जुड़े ये टिप्स करेंगे कई काम आसान

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart ने Republic Day Sale की घोषणा की, इन बेहतरीन डील्स के साथ 19 जनवरी से होगी शुरू

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro यूजर्स को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Realme Buds Air अब ओपन सेल में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

WhatsApp Status की फोटो और वीडियो अपने Android smartphone में ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Tik Tok वीडियो बनाने के दौरान युवक की गोली लगने से हुई मौत

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update
OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench

News

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench
AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC

News

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC
Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version

News

Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version