Apple iPhone 9 with Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15

Apple was expected to host a big event for the launch of its low-cost iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, in late March. However, due to the spread of Coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders from local authorities, Apple is believed to have cancelled those plans. While the iPhone maker never sent out an official invite, it has traditionally announced new hardware via an event. There were also reports that this low-cost iPhone has been delayed. However, it seems that this device is on the horizon for a launch.

After Best Buy was found stocking an iPhone case to fit a model with a 4.7-inch screen, a new leak claims to reveal purported launch date. According to Jon Prosser, Apple has held an internal meeting to decide on the launch date. This low-cost iPhone 9 is now tipped to debut on April 15. The shipments are said to begin from April 22. Prosser notes in his tweet that these dates are tentative and could change. However, it is very much plausible that Apple is preparing for the launch.

Apple iPhone 9: What to expect

While China was the origin for COVID0-19, the country has ramped up production in a big way. The reports originating from China show that Apple suppliers and partners have returned to work. Some are said to be working at lower capacity but China is scaling faster than previously predicted. This scale could be a boost to Apple‘s plan to introduce iPhone 9 in the market. With the 5G iPhone 12 still set to debut in September, Apple cannot delay this anymore.

It needs to be seen whether the situation gets better or worse in the coming weeks. The only caveat for Apple to go ahead with the launch of a new device is the closure of its stores. The iPhone maker has shut all of its stores outside China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With new products like iPad Pro and 2020 MacBook Air not being on the shelves, Apple will need these stores to reopen sooner than later. We will have more clarity in the coming weeks.

For now, the iPhone 9 is confirmed to Apple’s budget offering for 2020 and will probably drive iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 customers to upgrade. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that it will be powered by the same Apple A13 Bionic chip seen on the iPhone 11 series. It is expected to sport metal chassis and have a design similar to iPhone 8. With 4.7-inch display and Touch ID, it is tipped to be priced around $399. It might be joined by a larger iPhone 9 Plus as well.

