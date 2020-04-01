comscore Apple iPhone 9 with Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 9 with 4.7-inch display, Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15
News

Apple iPhone 9 with 4.7-inch display, Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15

News

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 will be Apple's low-cost iPhone model for 2020.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 11:03 AM IST
apple iphone 9 other view

Photo: Onleaks

Apple was expected to host a big event for the launch of its low-cost iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, in late March. However, due to the spread of Coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders from local authorities, Apple is believed to have cancelled those plans. While the iPhone maker never sent out an official invite, it has traditionally announced new hardware via an event. There were also reports that this low-cost iPhone has been delayed. However, it seems that this device is on the horizon for a launch.

Related Stories


After Best Buy was found stocking an iPhone case to fit a model with a 4.7-inch screen, a new leak claims to reveal purported launch date. According to Jon Prosser, Apple has held an internal meeting to decide on the launch date. This low-cost iPhone 9 is now tipped to debut on April 15. The shipments are said to begin from April 22. Prosser notes in his tweet that these dates are tentative and could change. However, it is very much plausible that Apple is preparing for the launch.

Apple iPhone 9: What to expect

While China was the origin for COVID0-19, the country has ramped up production in a big way. The reports originating from China show that Apple suppliers and partners have returned to work. Some are said to be working at lower capacity but China is scaling faster than previously predicted. This scale could be a boost to Apple‘s plan to introduce iPhone 9 in the market. With the 5G iPhone 12 still set to debut in September, Apple cannot delay this anymore.

It needs to be seen whether the situation gets better or worse in the coming weeks. The only caveat for Apple to go ahead with the launch of a new device is the closure of its stores. The iPhone maker has shut all of its stores outside China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With new products like iPad Pro and 2020 MacBook Air not being on the shelves, Apple will need these stores to reopen sooner than later. We will have more clarity in the coming weeks.

Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code

Also Read

Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code

For now, the iPhone 9 is confirmed to Apple’s budget offering for 2020 and will probably drive iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 customers to upgrade. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that it will be powered by the same Apple A13 Bionic chip seen on the iPhone 11 series. It is expected to sport metal chassis and have a design similar to iPhone 8. With 4.7-inch display and Touch ID, it is tipped to be priced around $399. It might be joined by a larger iPhone 9 Plus as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 11:03 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2
iOS 13
Apple's A13 Bionic SoC

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
News
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Gaming

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
Apple iPhone 9 with Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15

News

Apple iPhone 9 with Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15
Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020
Apple iPhone 5G on schedule for a fall launch; others maybe delayed

News

Apple iPhone 5G on schedule for a fall launch; others maybe delayed
Apple Watch could include Touch ID sensor: Report

Wearables

Apple Watch could include Touch ID sensor: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco के स्मार्टफोन हुए महंगे, इस वजह से कंपनी ने बढ़ाई कीमत

Tata Sky ने फ्री की ये 10 सेवाएं, खत्म हो गया सब्सक्रिप्शन तो ऐसे बढ़ाएं

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को लेकर कंपनी का दावा, Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट से 25% बढ़ेगी परफॉर्मेंस

Honor 30 और Honor 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अप्रैल को होंगे लॉन्च

vivo S6 5G स्मार्टफोन 4,500 mAh बैटरी और 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
News
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins
Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services
How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

News

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series