Apple iPhone and AirPods to adopt USB-C by fall 2024: All you need to know

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone and AirPods must have USB-C by autumn 2024: EU

The European Union today confirmed that the iPhone and other Apple gadgets must have a USB-C charging port by autumn 2024. Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Also Read - Apple’s AR/VR headset to arrive in Q2 2023: Ming Chi Kuo

Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force. Also Read - Apple unveils iOS 16: List of compatible devices; how to install it now

The charging speed is also harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Consumers will be provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, making it easier for them to see whether their existing chargers are compatible. Buyers will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without a charging device.

These new obligations will lead to more re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

As wireless charging technology becomes more prevalent, the European Commission will be empowered to develop so-called delegated acts, on the interoperability of charging solutions.

After the summer recess, Parliament and Council will have to formally approve the agreement before it is published in the EU Official Journal. It will enter into force 20 days after publication and its provisions will start to apply after 24 months. The new rules would not apply to products placed on the market before the date of application.

In the past decade, Parliament has been continuously calling on the Commission to table a proposal on a common charger solution. The legislative proposal was tabled on 23 September 2021.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 6:47 PM IST

