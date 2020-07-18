comscore Apple files patent for two way wireless charging case | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple could be working on two-way wireless charging cases
News

Apple could be working on two-way wireless charging cases

News

The company is rumoured to be working on iPhones for 2021 which will come without any ports for charging.

  • Published: July 18, 2020 7:10 PM IST
Apple iPhone XS Smart Battery Case

Image credit: Apple

Apple is rumored to ditch charging ports on iPhone from 2021 onwards. Now a new report suggests the company has filed patents for a two-way wireless mobile charging case. This was discovered by the folks at Apple Insider this week. They claim Apple is working on two-coil wireless charging mobile case which does not need a lighting connector to charge. Also Read - TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

This basically means the patent allows the battery case to use the coil placed on both sides of the device. Having two charging coils ensures you don’t have to rely on the lightning connector to power up the battery. The filing of this patent comes at an interesting juncture for Apple. We’ve already heard rumors about the brand ditching all ports for iPhone from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. And this development makes a lot of sense in that regard. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

Apple iPhone with no ports in 2021?

Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company is planning to launch an iPhone with a ‘completely wireless experience’ in 2021. In other words, we might see an iPhone without the lightning connector. This report comes after analysts claimed the company is planning to change its annual refresh cycle. Also Read - Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

The company was expected to drop the lightning port in favor of USB Type C as the universal standard. But they decided to change things yet again, and with no ports, Apple is looking to rewrite history yet again.

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India; check details

Also Read

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India; check details

When Apple removed the headphone jack from iPhone 7 in 2016, it called it courage. Now, the company won’t need the courage to get rid of lightning or any form of charging port. However, what Apple will need is an alternative that consumers can accept as a valid solution. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were criticized for the lack of 3.5mm headphone jack but the rest of the industry followed on Apple’s footsteps nonetheless.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 7:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
News
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

News

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India
Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020

News

Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020
Apple Days set to kick off from midnight on Amazon India; deals on iPhone 11, MacBook

Deals

Apple Days set to kick off from midnight on Amazon India; deals on iPhone 11, MacBook
TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

News

TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G9 Play स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, इस बार 4GB रैम के साथ होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Samsung Galaxy M51 फोन Bluetooth SIG पर मॉडल नंबर SM-M515F के साथ स्पॉट, 7 हजार mAh की होगी बैटरी

Best Daily 1.5GB Data Plans July : जानें जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case
News
Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features
Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

News

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

News

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers