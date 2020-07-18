Apple is rumored to ditch charging ports on iPhone from 2021 onwards. Now a new report suggests the company has filed patents for a two-way wireless mobile charging case. This was discovered by the folks at Apple Insider this week. They claim Apple is working on two-coil wireless charging mobile case which does not need a lighting connector to charge. Also Read - TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

This basically means the patent allows the battery case to use the coil placed on both sides of the device. Having two charging coils ensures you don’t have to rely on the lightning connector to power up the battery. The filing of this patent comes at an interesting juncture for Apple. We’ve already heard rumors about the brand ditching all ports for iPhone from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. And this development makes a lot of sense in that regard. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

Apple iPhone with no ports in 2021?

Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company is planning to launch an iPhone with a ‘completely wireless experience’ in 2021. In other words, we might see an iPhone without the lightning connector. This report comes after analysts claimed the company is planning to change its annual refresh cycle. Also Read - Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

The company was expected to drop the lightning port in favor of USB Type C as the universal standard. But they decided to change things yet again, and with no ports, Apple is looking to rewrite history yet again.

When Apple removed the headphone jack from iPhone 7 in 2016, it called it courage. Now, the company won’t need the courage to get rid of lightning or any form of charging port. However, what Apple will need is an alternative that consumers can accept as a valid solution. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were criticized for the lack of 3.5mm headphone jack but the rest of the industry followed on Apple’s footsteps nonetheless.