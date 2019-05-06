Apple iPhone battery life claims are overestimated by up to 51%: Report

A fresh report claims that Apple overestimates the battery life of several iPhone by a certain margin. A UK-based consumer advocacy group, named “Which?“, claims that it tested around nine different iPhones and discovered that all of them fell short of Apple’s claims. Furthermore, the cited source also stated that Apple is not the only company, and HTC too overstates the battery life length of its smartphones.

The report asserted that the iPhone XR had “the biggest battery overestimation for talk time on full charge”. As per the cited source report, the iPhone XR lasted for 16 hours and 32 minutes, whereas Apple claimed that it would deliver 25 hours – 51 percent of battery life. “Which? tested nine iPhone models and found that all of them fell short of Apple’s battery time claims. In fact, Apple stated that its batteries lasted between 18 percent and 51 percent longer than the Which? results.”

Commenting on the issue, Apple said, “We rigorously test our products and stand behind our battery life claims. With tight integration between hardware and software, iPhone is engineered to intelligently manage power usage to maximize battery life. Our testing methodology reflects that intelligence. Which? haven’t shared their methodology with us so we can’t compare their results to ours. We share our methodology for testing which we publish in detail here.”

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

Besides, the report revealed that other smartphone brands, including Samsung, Sony and Nokia, underestimated their battery life claims. Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, said, “With mobile phones now an essential part of everyday life, we should be able to count on our handsets living up to the manufacturer’s claims. “There are clearly questions here around how long some mobile phone batteries will last and so it’s important to make sure you find an independent source of reliable information when buying your next phone.”