comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone battery life claims are overestimated by up to 51%: Report
News

Apple iPhone battery life claims are overestimated by up to 51%: Report

News

A report claims that Apple overestimates the battery life of several iPhone by a certain margin. Apple is not the only company, HTC too overstates the battery life length of its smartphones.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 4:13 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (36)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

A fresh report claims that Apple overestimates the battery life of several iPhone by a certain margin. A UK-based consumer advocacy group, named “Which?“, claims that it tested around nine different iPhones and discovered that all of them fell short of Apple’s claims. Furthermore, the cited source also stated that Apple is not the only company, and HTC too overstates the battery life length of its smartphones.

The report asserted that the iPhone XR had “the biggest battery overestimation for talk time on full charge”. As per the cited source report, the iPhone XR lasted for 16 hours and 32 minutes, whereas Apple claimed that it would deliver 25 hours – 51 percent of battery life. “Which? tested nine iPhone models and found that all of them fell short of Apple’s battery time claims. In fact, Apple stated that its batteries lasted between 18 percent and 51 percent longer than the Which? results.”

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features, specifications leaked ahead of May 8 launch

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features, specifications leaked ahead of May 8 launch

Commenting on the issue, Apple said, “We rigorously test our products and stand behind our battery life claims. With tight integration between hardware and software, iPhone is engineered to intelligently manage power usage to maximize battery life. Our testing methodology reflects that intelligence. Which? haven’t shared their methodology with us so we can’t compare their results to ours. We share our methodology for testing which we publish in detail here.”

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

Besides, the report revealed that other smartphone brands, including Samsung, Sony and Nokia, underestimated their battery life claims. Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, said, “With mobile phones now an essential part of everyday life, we should be able to count on our handsets living up to the manufacturer’s claims. “There are clearly questions here around how long some mobile phone batteries will last and so it’s important to make sure you find an independent source of reliable information when buying your next phone.”

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 4:13 PM IST

Editor's Pick

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why
Features
UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why
Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream

News

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream

Fortnite is giving a free glider to players for glitch riddled event

Gaming

Fortnite is giving a free glider to players for glitch riddled event

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

News

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream

How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report

News

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report
Samsung working on under display camera solution

News

Samsung working on under display camera solution
Nokia 9 PureView, 4.2, and 3.2 may launch soon in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView, 4.2, and 3.2 may launch soon in India
Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

Deals

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite स्मार्टफोन में होगा Snapdragon 700 सीरीज का चिपसेट

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea के May 2019 में ये हैं 200 रुपये के Best prepaid recharge plans, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

म्यूजिक सुनने का आपका एक्सपीरियंस बदल देंगे नॉइस कैंसिलेशन वाले ये हेडफोन

Realme X और Realme X Youth Edition स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च डेट की हुई पुष्टि, 15 मई को इन फीचर्स के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Google I/O 2019 कल से हो रहा है शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट: Android Q, Pixel 3a सीरीज समेत ये हो सकती हैं बड़ी घोषणाएं

News

Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect
News
Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect
Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report

News

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report
Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked
Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream

News

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream
How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6

News

How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6