Apple iPhone battery replacement program is ending today in India

Remember the entire controversy when Apple was slowing down your old iPhones because of battery degradation over time? The company clarified that it was doing this to ensure a stable experience on iPhone instead of instability caused by weak batteries. Apple stated that the slow down in performance was because of a power management feature that was known as “Battery Health”, and first shipped to devices with iOS 10. After facing criticism from across the globe, the company launched a battery replacement program for its iPhones at a discounted rate.

The battery program was also available in the Indian market, and was also applicable to devices that were out of warranty. The program initially covered devices including iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone SE. The company went on to extend the program to include devices including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. As part of the program, the company was offering a discount of 30 percent for users getting the batteries replaced for their old devices. The program was initially launched back in December 2017 and it is set to close today on December 31, 2018.

So if you own an old iPhone and want to get its battery replaced at a discounted price then you should hurry to your nearest Apple Store to make use of this discount. This is especially helpful if you are an old iPhone user and you plan to continue with that model. This move will essentially help you in replacing one of the most crucial parts of iPhone at a discount.

Considering that you go ahead with the battery replacement on your old iPhone then this should also help you recover some performance on your device. This is because the “Battery Health” feature will see that the health of the battery in the device has been restored, in turn removing the restrictions put on the performance of the device.