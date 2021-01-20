You must have seen billboards across the city featuring some of the best iPhone photos clicked by some of the top photographers from across the globe. Also Read - iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini discounted in Amazon, Flipkart sale

Apple recently released a list of the top photos shot on the Apple Pro Max by some of the top names in photography and the American tech giant has featured a photo shot by ace Indian photographer Rohit Vohra.

"iPhone 12 is indeed a big upgrade over what the same lens could do on , especially the stunning Night Mode that will bring life to images," according to Vohra, one of Asia's most prominent street photographers.

What does the iPhone 12 camera offer?

The Apple iPhone 12 has been able to set a benchmark in smartphone photography and is regarded as one of the top camera systems among its competitors.

What the iPhone 12 adds to its already heavy-duty lineup is the ‘Smart HDR 3′ technology that uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture and saturation of a photo for natural-looking images.

At the helm of it all is Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset– the fastest till date on an iPhone- that lends powerful computational photography features to all users.

Compared to the iPhone 12 camera, the camera system on the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max is even more versatile as it comes with multiple modes like Ultra-Wide, Wide among others. The duo also packs telephoto cameras and provides more creative controls, the company says.

“A LiDAR scanner also unlocks advanced capabilities for Pro models, including up to 6x faster autofocus in low-light scenes and the introduction of Night mode portraits,” the company said.

The iPhone 12 series of phones also add the ability to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience.