comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone: CEO Tim Cook says price correction of some models helped India sales
News

Apple iPhone: CEO Tim Cook says price correction of some models helped India sales

News

Apple released its quarterly results in the earnings call where it posted better earnings and revenues despite falling iPhone sales. CEO Tim Cook revealed that price correction helped Apple achieve better sales in India.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 2:12 PM IST
tim-cook-image

Apple has once again posted better revenue and earnings for the quarter ending March 2019, beating Wall Street expectations. And this is despite falling iPhone sales, down by 17 percent. When talking about India, Tim Cook revealed that price correction of some iPhone models in India helped Apple deliver better sales. He further mentioned that the company will take this learning and use it for its future pricing strategy.

“Everything that we do, does advise everything we do in the future so we try to learn the best we can and fold that into our thinking. And we’ll obviously do that with this as well,” Cook responded to a query from JP Morgan (via ET). He also acknowledged that India has been a challenging market in the short-term, and Apple views it as an important market in long-term.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

Currently, India is primarily an Android market, but that doesn’t bother Apple as “that just means there’s a lot of opportunity there,” Cook added. “It’s a long-term play (in India). It’s (India) not something that’s going to be on overnight huge business. But I think the growth potential is phenomenal. It doesn’t bother me that it’s primarily Android business at the moment because that just means there’s a lot of opportunity there.”

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900; extra 10% cashback offer for HDFC bank customers

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900; extra 10% cashback offer for HDFC bank customers

Apple launched the iPhone XR in India at a starting price of Rs 76,900 for the base model with 64GB, going all the way up to Rs 91,900 for the top end model with 256GB. However, on lack of poor sales, the company introduced a promotional discount where the phone now starts at Rs 55,900, whereas the top-end model is available for Rs 74,900.

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

If you have an HDFC bank credit or debit card, you can further avail a discount of 10 percent which brings down the effective price of 64GB model to Rs 53,900, and 256GB model is available for Rs 67,000.

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, is powered by the same A12 Bionic Chipset and features a single rear camera of 12-megapixel resolution, and a 7-megapixel front camera. The display also misses out on 3D Touch feature. It also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. It is offered six color variants – Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue and Coral.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 2:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report
News
Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report
Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

News

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

News

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online

News

Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

News

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales
OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing

News

OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing
India challenging market in short-term: Apple CEO Tim Cook

News

India challenging market in short-term: Apple CEO Tim Cook
Huawei pips Apple to be 2nd largest smartphone seller

News

Huawei pips Apple to be 2nd largest smartphone seller
Down 17 percent, Apple iPhone sales drop at record pace

News

Down 17 percent, Apple iPhone sales drop at record pace

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Beta ऐप से हटाया गया डार्क मोड, जाने क्यों?

CBSE Declared 12th Results : CBSE ने घोषित किए 12th के रिजल्ट, @cbseresults.nic.in पर ऐसे करें चेक

जियो जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Super App, एक जगह मिलेंगी 100 से ज्यादा सर्विसेज

Xiaomi के बिल्कुल नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi X का पोस्टर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

Chinese smartphone Effect: बंद हो रही है ये बड़ी भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी!

News

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
News
Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

News

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report
Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface

News

Wear OS by Google gets Tiles, a swipeable widget-based interface
Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales

News

Price correction of some iPhone models helped Apple India sales
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019