Apple iPhone: CEO Tim Cook says price correction of some models helped India sales

Apple has once again posted better revenue and earnings for the quarter ending March 2019, beating Wall Street expectations. And this is despite falling iPhone sales, down by 17 percent. When talking about India, Tim Cook revealed that price correction of some iPhone models in India helped Apple deliver better sales. He further mentioned that the company will take this learning and use it for its future pricing strategy.

“Everything that we do, does advise everything we do in the future so we try to learn the best we can and fold that into our thinking. And we’ll obviously do that with this as well,” Cook responded to a query from JP Morgan (via ET). He also acknowledged that India has been a challenging market in the short-term, and Apple views it as an important market in long-term.

Currently, India is primarily an Android market, but that doesn’t bother Apple as “that just means there’s a lot of opportunity there,” Cook added. “It’s a long-term play (in India). It’s (India) not something that’s going to be on overnight huge business. But I think the growth potential is phenomenal. It doesn’t bother me that it’s primarily Android business at the moment because that just means there’s a lot of opportunity there.”

Apple launched the iPhone XR in India at a starting price of Rs 76,900 for the base model with 64GB, going all the way up to Rs 91,900 for the top end model with 256GB. However, on lack of poor sales, the company introduced a promotional discount where the phone now starts at Rs 55,900, whereas the top-end model is available for Rs 74,900.

If you have an HDFC bank credit or debit card, you can further avail a discount of 10 percent which brings down the effective price of 64GB model to Rs 53,900, and 256GB model is available for Rs 67,000.

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, is powered by the same A12 Bionic Chipset and features a single rear camera of 12-megapixel resolution, and a 7-megapixel front camera. The display also misses out on 3D Touch feature. It also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. It is offered six color variants – Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue and Coral.