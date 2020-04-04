comscore Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future; patent spotted online
News

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future; patent spotted online

News

This means that users may be able to use their Apple iPhone for activities like taking images during free-diving and more. The company has also hinted at a simplified UI. Let's check out the details here.

  • Published: April 4, 2020 7:34 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (3)

It looks like Apple is already trying to figure out the future for its iPhone regardless of the ongoing pandemic. A new report has surfaced online hinting at the future of the iPhone through a new patent. This new patent aspires to push the waterproof capabilities of the smartphone to the next level. Currently, all iPhone devices in the market are completely waterproof. In fact, we have also seen stories of lost iPhone devices found on river beds for months and still work. Let’s dig deeper into this future of the smartphone lineup.

Related Stories


Apple iPhone new patent details

According to a report from AppleInsider, it looks like the company wants to make the iPhone work underwater. This means that users may be able to use their iPhone for activities like taking images during free-diving and more. As part of the US Patent No. 20200104021, the company has also hinted at a simplified UI. This will ensure that users focus more on swimming and other underwater activities than using the smartphone. As per the patent application, the iPhone will activate the “Underwater User Interface” when the user is in the water. This mode features simplified controls along with vibration feedback.

Watch: iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

The patent application provided a glimpse into how Apple wants the feature to work. Apple wants to create “efficient methods and interfaces” to be part of this UI. The company has shared a much more detailed working of the proposed feature in about 40,000 words.

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video; Here is how they may work

Also Read

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video; Here is how they may work

In addition, Apple has also filed a second patent to try and fix a common issue. This new patent, US Patent No. 20200104033 tries to orient the device with the help of the face of the user. Apple wants the iPhone to detect the face of the user and automatically orient the UI. This means that users don’t have to rely on somewhat unreliable accelerometer-based solutions. A similar automatic rotation is currently available in all the current iPads.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2020 7:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future
News
Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future
Xiaomi India announces Redmi Creator Academy

News

Xiaomi India announces Redmi Creator Academy

Coronavirus: Airtel promotes 15GB postpaid plan for Rs 100

Telecom

Coronavirus: Airtel promotes 15GB postpaid plan for Rs 100

Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 launches with DisneyPlus Hotstar content

Smart TVs

Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 launches with DisneyPlus Hotstar content

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

News

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future

Xiaomi India announces Redmi Creator Academy

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future

News

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Apple's 2020 entry-level iPhone will be called iPhone SE

News

Apple's 2020 entry-level iPhone will be called iPhone SE
GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

News

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands
Apple 'scrambling' to avoid iPhone launch delay

News

Apple 'scrambling' to avoid iPhone launch delay

हिंदी समाचार

जम कर डाउनलोड हुआ ये सरकारी एप, देता है कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी जानकारी

इस कंपनी ने बनाई अनोखी अंगूठी, कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने में करेगी मदद!

Mi Fan Festival 2020 से पहले शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए Mi Backpack और Mijia Sneakers 4

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया MIJIA Electric Shaver S300, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

शाओमी और सैमसंग के बाद नोकिया ने भी इन 15 से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें बढ़ाई, देखें लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future
News
Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future
Xiaomi India announces Redmi Creator Academy

News

Xiaomi India announces Redmi Creator Academy
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

News

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch
Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April