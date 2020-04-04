Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future

It looks like Apple is already trying to figure out the future for its iPhone regardless of the ongoing pandemic. A new report has surfaced online hinting at the future of the iPhone through a new patent. This new patent aspires to push the waterproof capabilities of the smartphone to the next level. Currently, all iPhone devices in the market are completely waterproof. In fact, we have also seen stories of lost iPhone devices found on river beds for months and still work. Let’s dig deeper into this future of the smartphone lineup.

Apple iPhone new patent details

According to a report from AppleInsider, it looks like the company wants to make the iPhone work underwater. This means that users may be able to use their iPhone for activities like taking images during free-diving and more. As part of the US Patent No. 20200104021, the company has also hinted at a simplified UI. This will ensure that users focus more on swimming and other underwater activities than using the smartphone. As per the patent application, the iPhone will activate the “Underwater User Interface” when the user is in the water. This mode features simplified controls along with vibration feedback.

The patent application provided a glimpse into how Apple wants the feature to work. Apple wants to create “efficient methods and interfaces” to be part of this UI. The company has shared a much more detailed working of the proposed feature in about 40,000 words.

In addition, Apple has also filed a second patent to try and fix a common issue. This new patent, US Patent No. 20200104033 tries to orient the device with the help of the face of the user. Apple wants the iPhone to detect the face of the user and automatically orient the UI. This means that users don’t have to rely on somewhat unreliable accelerometer-based solutions. A similar automatic rotation is currently available in all the current iPads.