Will Apple's first foldable iPhone release by 2022?

Several smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, among others have released their foldable devices over a few years. Samsung recently releases the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, the company’s latest iteration of foldable devices. Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly testing its first-ever foldable iPhone. The US-based tech giant is yet to provide official details about its foldable iPhone, so, take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

A new report coming from Economic Daily suggests that Chinese suppliers — Foxconn and New Nikko — have sent samples of folding phones to Apple. This hints that the tech giant is considering developing a foldable phone and staying at par with the latest tech trends in the smartphone market. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max now available: Price in India, discount offers

The same report reveals that Apple is evaluating whether to use OLED or microLED displays for its folding iPhone. If the company opts for the microLED panel, this could be a drastic change in the folding device’s manufacturing processes. It is because a microLED is an emerging display technology that offers higher brightness, saturation, and power efficiency. Also Read - macOS Big Sur available for free download for all Mac users

Some other reports suggest that Apple will soon be entering the testing phase of devices with folding screens and hinges. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is said to be providing the display to Apple, the supply chain suggests, while hinges will come from New Nikko. It is said that the hinges on the foldable devices will reportedly be tested for over 100,000 actuation.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be assembled by Foxconn. The report noted, “The industry believes that [since] Hon Hai (Foxconn) has long been the largest iPhone foundry, it should be “no [surprise]” to become the most important assembly plant for Apple’s first folding mobile phone.”

As per reports, Apple is gearing up to launch the foldable iPhone around September 2022.

This piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt given this isn’t the first time that reports have hinted at the testing of foldable iPhone. Past reports suggested Apple would be ready with its first foldable iPhone by 2020.