Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone

Remember Apple’s Touch ID? The company’s code for fingerprint recognition security? The Cupertino-based tech giant got rid of the technology in 2017 with the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 was the last iPhone to feature both a home-button and hence, a fingerprint sensor. The company had since ditched the fingerprint readers for Face ID, Apple’s code for 3D face recognition.

However, Apple is reportedly planning to reintroduce the fingerprint scanner this year. Rumors based on leaked data claim that Apple will bring back the fingerprint reader on at least one high-end iPhone model this year.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

According to reports by LetsGoDigital, latest patents and leaked data claims that the top-end Apple iPhone of 2020 will feature a completely bezel-less (no notch) front display. Further, this display will feature an in-display fingerprint reader. This will bring back Apple’s Touch ID element, but in a new avatar, like the ones you’ve seen on most Android Flagship devices. We assume this means Face ID is likely to be ditched.

The report also states that Apple’s suppliers are finalizing the development of a full-screen display for the 2020 iPhone model. Additionally, Apple also applied for three design patents in Japan for a notch-less smartphone.

Apple is also working on a new Mac

Elsewhere, Apple is also looking forward to launching a high-end Mac. The new machine could be the brand’s first e-sports-centric computer. This Mac could launch at Apple’s annual WWDC developers conference this year, according to a media report. It is still not revealed if the machine is a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro. This will be the first time the company has ventured into this segment. According to rumors, it could be an iMac.

The report claims that the new computer could be a large-screen laptop. It could even be an all-in-one desktop. The new machine is expected to be launched with a price tag of up to USD 5,000 (about Rs 357,000).

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline