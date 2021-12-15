Indian cybersecurity agency Cert-In has issued a warning on Tuesday with the severity rating ‘high’. Multiple vulnerabilities have been found and reported in Apple’s products which includes iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches and even Apple TV. These vulnerabilities can create a threat to the users as it can expose sensitive information. Also Read - Apple launches its Apple Music Voice Plan in India at Rs 49 per month

Cert-In in a statement said, “Multiple Vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could be exploited by an attacker to gain elevated privileges, bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system.” Also Read - Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

The new vulnerabilities have been found on Apple products due to improper memory handling, state management, input validation, checks, handling of file metadata, state handling, bounds checking, locking, sandbox restrictions, access restrictions, permissions logic, execution of JavaScript in a scripting dictionary and mis-configuration in Bluetooth. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing the user to run a maliciously crafted application. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now available at a massive discount on Amazon India

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information to the targeted system.

Apple support pages for iOS, macOS, tvOS and WatchOS have also mentioned that the a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to disclosure of user information.

Here are the softwares affected by the new vulnerabilities:

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2

macOS Monterey 12.1

macOS Big Sur 11.6.2

2021-008 Catalina

tvOS 15.2

watchOS 8.3

What needs to be done

The users of all the impacted devices will need to move to the latest update released by Apple. The company released most of the updates on Monday. Users can go to the settings and check for the OTA update for their respective devices.