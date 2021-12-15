comscore Apple iPhone, Mac, Watch owners alert! Govt warns users about new flaws
  • Home
  • News
  • Own an Apple iPhone, Mac or Watch? Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws
News

Own an Apple iPhone, Mac or Watch? Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws

News

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing the user to run a maliciously crafted application

iPhone-12

Apple iPhones are vulnerable to these flaws

Indian cybersecurity agency Cert-In has issued a warning on Tuesday with the severity rating ‘high’. Multiple vulnerabilities have been found and reported in Apple’s products which includes iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches and even Apple TV. These vulnerabilities can create a threat to the users as it can expose sensitive information. Also Read - Apple launches its Apple Music Voice Plan in India at Rs 49 per month

Cert-In in a statement said, “Multiple Vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could be exploited by an attacker to gain elevated privileges, bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system.” Also Read - Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

The new vulnerabilities have been found on Apple products due to improper memory handling, state management, input validation, checks, handling of file metadata, state handling, bounds checking, locking, sandbox restrictions, access restrictions, permissions logic, execution of JavaScript in a scripting dictionary and mis-configuration in Bluetooth. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing the user to run a maliciously crafted application. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now available at a massive discount on Amazon India

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information to the targeted system.

Apple support pages for iOS, macOS, tvOS and WatchOS have also mentioned that the a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to disclosure of user information.

Here are the softwares affected by the new vulnerabilities:

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2
macOS Monterey 12.1
macOS Big Sur 11.6.2
2021-008 Catalina
tvOS 15.2
watchOS 8.3

What needs to be done

The users of all the impacted devices will need to move to the latest update released by Apple. The company released most of the updates on Monday. Users can go to the settings and check for the OTA update for their respective devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat
How To
Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat
Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices

News

Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices

Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

News

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat

Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices

News

Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices
Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped
iOS 15.2 update brings Apple Music Voice Plan for users in India

Entertainment

iOS 15.2 update brings Apple Music Voice Plan for users in India
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Planning to buy a new iPhone? iPhone 12 Pro is now selling at a discounted price

Deals

Planning to buy a new iPhone? iPhone 12 Pro is now selling at a discounted price

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A53 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Free Fire में OB31 Update के बाद कैसे करें Early Kills, ऐसे बनाएं अपनी धांसू स्ट्रेटजी

WhatsApp पर लगाएं Christmas Hat, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये आसान स्टेप्स

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी MP40 Predatory Cobra गन स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Tecno Spark 8T हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे हैं फीचर्स

Latest Videos

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products
News
This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products
Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat

How To

Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat
Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices

News

Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws in Apple devices
JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

How To

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

News

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers