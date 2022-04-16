comscore Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Iphone Macbook Shipments Might Get Delayed As Key Areas Go Into Lockdown Due To Covid Surge
News

Apple iPhone, MacBook shipments might get delayed as key areas go into lockdown due to COVID surge

News

As per a recent report by Bloomberg, Zhengzhou city in China has implemented lockdowns near Foxconn's main Apple iPhone manufacturing facilities.

Apple

China is witnessing yet another spike in the cases of COVID-19 all across the country. In an effort to minimise the spread, several cities are going into lockdown. It was recently reported that critical Apple suppliers that manufacture Apple iPhones and MacBooks have also had to suspend their operations temporarily. In addition to Pegatron and Quanta, now production at Foxconn’s main iPhone factory is also expected to be affected due to this lockdown and restrictions. Also Read - Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Air and more

As per a recent report by Bloomberg, Zhengzhou city in China has implemented lockdowns near Foxconn’s main iPhone manufacturing facilities. This move is likely to impact Apple’s supply chain. Apple has required staff to do mandatory COVID testing in recent days. Also Read - Apple to bring nine new Macs powered by M2 chips: All you need to know

Apple suppliers suspend operations in China: What will be its impact?

As reported by Reuters, recent lockdowns could result in the loss of 6 to 10 million iPhone units. Since these restrictions have been implemented in Shanghai and Kunshan, places where Pegatron and Quanta operate, it could result in a big shortfall of millions of iPhones. The said Pegatron facility manufactures the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE series, and other legacy models. The Quanta facility is responsible for manufacturing three-quarters of Apple’s Macbooks globally. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 to support satellite network connections: Here's how it may change your life

According to experts, Apple still has an option to re-route the production out of Shanghai and Kunshan to factories in Shenzhen, which currently is not under lockdown. For the unversed, Shanghai is reaching its third week of lockdown and there is no news as of re-opening as of now.

Notably, analysts reveal that the final impact on Apple’s supply chain is uncertain as it depends on several factors including how long lockdowns persist. As per a statement by Forrest Chen, research manager at Trendforce to Reuters, “if the lockdown lasts longer than two months, there is already no way to recover. At that point, after lockdown lifts, there would be a shortage for end-users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 16, 2022 9:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China
News
Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China
Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over

News

Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over

Amazon could sell NFTs in future, says CEO Andy Jassy

News

Amazon could sell NFTs in future, says CEO Andy Jassy

Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 million

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 million

How to book Mumbai Metro e-ticket on WhatsApp

How To

How to book Mumbai Metro e-ticket on WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over

Amazon could sell NFTs in future, says CEO Andy Jassy

How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card

Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 million

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

News

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China
Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

News

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips
Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite network connections

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite network connections
Apple and Meta are working on most advance AR headsets

Wearables

Apple and Meta are working on most advance AR headsets
India based engineer wins Apple Award for image shot on iPhone 13 Pro

News

India based engineer wins Apple Award for image shot on iPhone 13 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Vi का ये मस्त प्लान 70 दिन की वैलिडिटी के साथ देता है 105GB डेटा और बहुत कुछ...

Moto G52 स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

2022 Maruti Ertiga New Vs Old : नई और पुरानी अर्टिगा में क्या है अंतर, जानें पूरी डिटेल

How to see your oldest Instagram Comments: इस तरह देखें अपने सबसे पुराने कमेंट, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Samsung Galaxy S20+ के डिस्प्ले में अचानक से दिखने लगी ये पिंक और ग्रीन लाइनें

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

News

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China
News
Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China
Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over

News

Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over
Amazon could sell NFTs in future, says CEO Andy Jassy

News

Amazon could sell NFTs in future, says CEO Andy Jassy
How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card

News

How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card
Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 million

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 million

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers