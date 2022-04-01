Apple is planning to partner with new iPhone memory chips suppliers after a major Japanese partner witnessed an output disruption, reported Bloomberg News. As per the report, Japan-based Kioxia Holdings, a major Apple supplier for flash memory chips has reported contamination at its manufacturing facilities last month. Due to this, its production has been reduced. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues

The report further reveals that Apple is planning to tie up with Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies which manufactures NAND flash memory chips. Since the talks between Apple and Yangtze are private, the source has asked to remain anonymous.

Yangtze is owned by Beijing-based Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Since Apple has many Taiwanese chipmakers onboard, a deal with a Chinese chipmaker will be a major move by the Cupertino-based tech giant. This deal will surely be a great deal for China as it aims to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor industry.

For the unversed, Apple supplier Foxconn had suspended its Shenzhen options because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases last month. However, it was resumed after some days as the company made arrangements for some staff members to live and work in a bubble.

It was recently reported that Apple may be reducing its production of iPhone and AirPods in view of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Russia and rising inflation. As reported earlier, Apple will be reducing the production of iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 by 20 percent. The report claims that this is the first sign of the Ukraine crisis impacting a mega tech company.

Just weeks after the launch, the tech giant is cutting down iPhone SE 2022 production order by about 2 million to a total of just 3 million units for the entire quarter. The Nikkei report claimed that even AirPods production is going to be axed by a massive 10 million units for the entire year.