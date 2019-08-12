comscore Apple iPhone might get 'Pro' branding with 2019 models
Apple iPhone might get 'Pro' branding with 2019 models

Can Apple make a real pro iPhone by adding the moniker to its 2019 iPhone lineup this year?

  Published: August 12, 2019 4:33 PM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Apple might finally introduce a ‘Pro’ iPhone with the launch of new models in September this year. The Cupertino-based company is likely to launch three new models as successors to iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The names of these devices remain a mystery even though renders and CAD models have leaked months in advance. If new rumors are to be believed then Apple might go with iPhone Pro (5.8-inch) and iPhone Pro (6.5-inch) name for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors.

The information regarding Apple adopting ‘Pro’ branding comes from leakster CoinX on Twitter. As always, it is recommended that you take this information with a grain of salt. The source has a shorter track record with predicting Apple’s plan. However, CoinX had successfully predicting the iPhone XS/iPhone XR branding for iPhones last year. The leakster also revealed that Apple is working on a 10.5-inch iPad Air. So, it is totally subjective whether to consider the information as accurate or consider it as a vague option.

One of the reasons that Pro branding does not make sense is that it will only consume iPhone lineup further. Apple has already confused its product lineup by diverging into XR and XS categories. By adding Pro branding, it could confuse those upgrading from iPhone X or iPhone XS models. Apple has always differentiated its products based on screen size by using ‘Plus’ moniker for larger model. But it would also put the iPhone branding in line with the iPad name scheme. This could mean the iPhone XR successor will be called the iPhone (2019).

There is also a possibility that Apple will simplify the name to call three devices: the iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. This seems like a logical option considering this year will be a minor upgrade over the current models. With the 2019 iPhone lineup, Apple is expected to stick with the design first seen with the launch of iPhone X in 2017. There will be one model with LCD display and two models with Samsung-made OLED panels. Apple is rumored to switch to OLED for all three models starting 2020.

The big change expected to be seen on the back of the three devices. They are rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup placed in a square module. The devices are also rumored to bring improvements to taptic engine, Apple A13 chipset and will run iOS 13 out of the box. There are also rumors of iPhone models getting Apple Pencil support this year. Apple has fallen behind Google and Huawei in the camera department and with 2019 iPhone, it might finally strike back.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 4:33 PM IST

